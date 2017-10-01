Okowa Commends Ndokwa West Traditional Rulers, Political Leaders Over Peace Promotion

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa last weekend, commended

traditional rulers and political leaders in

Ndokwa West Local Government Area for promoting

peace in the area, despite the hard times occasioned by

economic recession that affected the country. The governor’s

commendation was contained in his response to the

demands and suggestions presented to him by the people

of the local government area on the occasion of a Town

Hall Meeting with them in Kwale.

He noted that his administration came into power at a

difficult time, which resulted from reduction in the state’s

federal allocations from oil revenue, adding that payment

of workers’ salaries was another area of challenge to

the state government. While assuring the people of the

local government area of more prospective days ahead,

Governor Okowa pleaded with the monarchs and political

leaders not to relent in sustaining the tempo of the

existing peace and security in their domains.

On other issues, the governor explained that the state

government has initiated Workers’ Biometric Capture and

Contributory Health Care Schemes to check and improve

service delivery, minimise wastage in the state’s economy

through frauds, as well as ensure safety and healthy lives

among Deltans, “So I want you to key into the schemes

for your benefit.” On the menace of Fulani herdsmen,

Governor Okowa lamented the effects on Deltans, and

requested the Federal Government to take immediate actions,

promising that the state government would always

liaise with the state police command in applying measures

towards proffering lasting solutions.

The governor also spoke positively on the request

relating to the Phase II of the Independent Power Plant

(IPP), dualisation of Utagba-Ogbe major road and the

age-long proposed College of Industrial Technology for

Utagba-Ogbe.

At the palace of the Utagba-Ogbe traditional ruler,

“Oduosa” HRM Isaac Obi, where the governor earlier paid

a courtesy call, he informed Utagba-Ogbe people that the

visit was for routine town hall meetings, project inspections

and commissioning round the state, saying, “We have

about six in internal roads, Kwale-Ogume-Amai-Obiaruku

road and some projects in Utagba-Ogbe Technical College

in this exercise.”

While reacting to the appeals made by the Utagba-Ogbe

people, the governor promised that the state government

will take over the completion of the Eke Market, which

was allegedly abandoned by the past administration of

the local government council. According to him, other

state government ongoing projects in the area include

Ndemili-Utagba-Uno, Ezionum-Abbi and Abbi-Owhe-

Ologbo roads.

He observed that Utagba-Ogbe kingdom was surrounded

by many functional oil companies and lauded

the indigenes, particularly the youths for creating a safe

atmosphere for their operation through peaceful and

harmonious coexistence. “Please keep the spirit on,” he

requested. While commissioning the Kwale-Ogume portion

of the 11.1km road, Governor Okowa also expressed

satisfaction with the work done and charged contractors

handling other projects in the area to emulate the contractor

on quality and timely service delivery.

At Utagba-Ogbe Technical College, where he inspected

numerous ongoing projects, the governor ran into a team

of officials on accreditation from the National Board for

Technical Education (NABTEB), where he explained that

his desire to promote vocational and technical education

prompted his constitution of a vocational and technical

education board six months after assuming office as governor

of the state and the rehabilitation of several technical

colleges across the state to promote technical education.

While emphasising on the importance of vocational and

technical skills in the nation’s development, the governor

frowned at the prevailing values for paper qualification

and charged the accreditation team to pursue with vigour,

the goal of improving the nation’s economy through practical

training and skills.

Highpoint of the visit was the commissioning of the road,

inspection of ongoing projects and interactive session with

the people of the local government area. Governor Okowa

and his entourage were received on the visit by traditional

rulers, Ndokwa apex socio-cultural body, Ndokwa Neku

Union (NNU), community leaders and representatives,

women and youth groups, as well as other professionals

of Ndokwa West extraction.