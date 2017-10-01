GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa last weekend, commended
traditional rulers and political leaders in
Ndokwa West Local Government Area for promoting
peace in the area, despite the hard times occasioned by
economic recession that affected the country. The governor’s
commendation was contained in his response to the
demands and suggestions presented to him by the people
of the local government area on the occasion of a Town
Hall Meeting with them in Kwale.
He noted that his administration came into power at a
difficult time, which resulted from reduction in the state’s
federal allocations from oil revenue, adding that payment
of workers’ salaries was another area of challenge to
the state government. While assuring the people of the
local government area of more prospective days ahead,
Governor Okowa pleaded with the monarchs and political
leaders not to relent in sustaining the tempo of the
existing peace and security in their domains.
On other issues, the governor explained that the state
government has initiated Workers’ Biometric Capture and
Contributory Health Care Schemes to check and improve
service delivery, minimise wastage in the state’s economy
through frauds, as well as ensure safety and healthy lives
among Deltans, “So I want you to key into the schemes
for your benefit.” On the menace of Fulani herdsmen,
Governor Okowa lamented the effects on Deltans, and
requested the Federal Government to take immediate actions,
promising that the state government would always
liaise with the state police command in applying measures
towards proffering lasting solutions.
The governor also spoke positively on the request
relating to the Phase II of the Independent Power Plant
(IPP), dualisation of Utagba-Ogbe major road and the
age-long proposed College of Industrial Technology for
Utagba-Ogbe.
At the palace of the Utagba-Ogbe traditional ruler,
“Oduosa” HRM Isaac Obi, where the governor earlier paid
a courtesy call, he informed Utagba-Ogbe people that the
visit was for routine town hall meetings, project inspections
and commissioning round the state, saying, “We have
about six in internal roads, Kwale-Ogume-Amai-Obiaruku
road and some projects in Utagba-Ogbe Technical College
in this exercise.”
While reacting to the appeals made by the Utagba-Ogbe
people, the governor promised that the state government
will take over the completion of the Eke Market, which
was allegedly abandoned by the past administration of
the local government council. According to him, other
state government ongoing projects in the area include
Ndemili-Utagba-Uno, Ezionum-Abbi and Abbi-Owhe-
Ologbo roads.
He observed that Utagba-Ogbe kingdom was surrounded
by many functional oil companies and lauded
the indigenes, particularly the youths for creating a safe
atmosphere for their operation through peaceful and
harmonious coexistence. “Please keep the spirit on,” he
requested. While commissioning the Kwale-Ogume portion
of the 11.1km road, Governor Okowa also expressed
satisfaction with the work done and charged contractors
handling other projects in the area to emulate the contractor
on quality and timely service delivery.
At Utagba-Ogbe Technical College, where he inspected
numerous ongoing projects, the governor ran into a team
of officials on accreditation from the National Board for
Technical Education (NABTEB), where he explained that
his desire to promote vocational and technical education
prompted his constitution of a vocational and technical
education board six months after assuming office as governor
of the state and the rehabilitation of several technical
colleges across the state to promote technical education.
While emphasising on the importance of vocational and
technical skills in the nation’s development, the governor
frowned at the prevailing values for paper qualification
and charged the accreditation team to pursue with vigour,
the goal of improving the nation’s economy through practical
training and skills.
Highpoint of the visit was the commissioning of the road,
inspection of ongoing projects and interactive session with
the people of the local government area. Governor Okowa
and his entourage were received on the visit by traditional
rulers, Ndokwa apex socio-cultural body, Ndokwa Neku
Union (NNU), community leaders and representatives,
women and youth groups, as well as other professionals
of Ndokwa West extraction.