THE land and people
of Okapi Kingdom
in Ndokwa East Local
government Area have
been liberated from evil
forces in order to move
them forward. The event
,which attracted over 20
clergy men, was initiated
and organized by Okpai
Community Development
Committee (CDC).
The chairman of the CDC,
Rev. (Dr.) Fred Okwuezuolu,
in his opening speech,
explained that the interdenominational
church
crusade, tagged “God, have
mercy and heal Okpai Kingdom”
was aimed at cleansing
the land to attract more
mercy and blessings from
God.
Rev. Okwuezuolu stated
that the event provided the
avenue for handing over the
kingdom to God and appreciate
Him for his numerous
blessings. He added that
Okpai people had many reasons
to be grateful to God.
The CDC chairman thanked
the Okpai people and the
traditional ruler Igwe Goldring
Ugbome II (JP) for
turning out enmasse for the
programme.
While appreciating the
clergymen for the liberation
programme, Rev. Okwuozulu
noted that the Okpai
CDC was happy over the
peace that had returned to
the kingdom. He requested
Okpai people to join hands
with the CDC in view of sustaining
the peace and security
that were restored and
promised that the event
would be on regular basis.
While performing the
liberation exercise ,Bishop
(Dr) Bernard Nwogu, mobilization
director of Newday
College of Bishops an Associate
Pastor of Mountain
of Holy Ghost Intervention
Deliverance Ministries , Onitsha,
pointed out that Okpai
Kingdom was blessed with
Igwe Ugbome II, who loved
Christian religion, saying
that the traditional ruler
was a symbol of peace.
Bishop Nwogu described
Okpai as a land of living
God, noting that the past
iniquities in Okpai Kingdom
originated from the
sins of their forefathers. He
prophesied that the kingdom
had been delivered
from evil forces, adding
that there was a brighter
prospect and future for the
people. The Igwe of Okpai
HRM Goldring Ugbome
II (JP) who was the royal
father at the event, in his
comments commended the
CDC leaders for initiating
the spiritual programme
and called for regular floating
to sustain the peace,
unity and security already
restored in the kingdom.
He pledged the continual
support of the palace to the
community development
committee.