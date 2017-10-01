Okpai Kingdom Liberated From Evil Bondage

THE land and people

of Okapi Kingdom

in Ndokwa East Local

government Area have

been liberated from evil

forces in order to move

them forward. The event

,which attracted over 20

clergy men, was initiated

and organized by Okpai

Community Development

Committee (CDC).

The chairman of the CDC,

Rev. (Dr.) Fred Okwuezuolu,

in his opening speech,

explained that the interdenominational

church

crusade, tagged “God, have

mercy and heal Okpai Kingdom”

was aimed at cleansing

the land to attract more

mercy and blessings from

God.

Rev. Okwuezuolu stated

that the event provided the

avenue for handing over the

kingdom to God and appreciate

Him for his numerous

blessings. He added that

Okpai people had many reasons

to be grateful to God.

The CDC chairman thanked

the Okpai people and the

traditional ruler Igwe Goldring

Ugbome II (JP) for

turning out enmasse for the

programme.

While appreciating the

clergymen for the liberation

programme, Rev. Okwuozulu

noted that the Okpai

CDC was happy over the

peace that had returned to

the kingdom. He requested

Okpai people to join hands

with the CDC in view of sustaining

the peace and security

that were restored and

promised that the event

would be on regular basis.

While performing the

liberation exercise ,Bishop

(Dr) Bernard Nwogu, mobilization

director of Newday

College of Bishops an Associate

Pastor of Mountain

of Holy Ghost Intervention

Deliverance Ministries , Onitsha,

pointed out that Okpai

Kingdom was blessed with

Igwe Ugbome II, who loved

Christian religion, saying

that the traditional ruler

was a symbol of peace.

Bishop Nwogu described

Okpai as a land of living

God, noting that the past

iniquities in Okpai Kingdom

originated from the

sins of their forefathers. He

prophesied that the kingdom

had been delivered

from evil forces, adding

that there was a brighter

prospect and future for the

people. The Igwe of Okpai

HRM Goldring Ugbome

II (JP) who was the royal

father at the event, in his

comments commended the

CDC leaders for initiating

the spiritual programme

and called for regular floating

to sustain the peace,

unity and security already

restored in the kingdom.

He pledged the continual

support of the palace to the

community development

committee.