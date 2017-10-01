GAS PRODUCTION: Delta Signs MoU With South African Firm

THE Delta State Government, yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the LNG Technology Limited of South Africa for an enhanced gas production in the state.

At a ceremony witnessed by the South Africa High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Lulu Louis Mnguni, the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, said that the state was endowed with abundant gas resources and expressed happiness for the partnership.

He said that since inception, the Governor Okowa-led administration had striven to enhance investment in the state in order to better the state’s economy.

The SSG added that, as a government, “we owe you a duty of care to provide security as you partner with us.’’ He urged the organisation not to limit itself to gas operation, but explore and look beyond the MoU for other mutually beneficial areas between the state and South Africa.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Kingsley Emu, noted that it has been the desire of the government to expand partnership opportunities with reputable investors, describing LNG as a major gas company from South Africa.

He said that the nation, as a major gas producer, has its major gas deposits situated in Delta State, hence the need for the partnership, adding that the LNG came with other companies and noted that the new found partnership will deepen the relationship between Nigeria and South Africa.

On his part, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investment and Promotion, Mr. Paul Nmah, said that the partnership will be mutually -beneficial as it will generate employment, increase Internally -Generated Revenue (IGR), as well as bring about infrastructure development to the state.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by top government functionaries, including the Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Peter Mrakpor; the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mr. Mofe Pirah; the Director-General, Delta State Investment Development Agency, Olorogun Lucky Oghene-Omoru; the Chairman, Delta Investment Development Agency, Chief Afam Obiago and Chief Anthony Akpomiemie.

Meanwhile, the state government has said that it has commenced the phased renovation of hospitals in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, gave the insight yesterday while briefing the press on the readiness of the state government to manage possible outbreak of the Monkey Pox disease and sundry issues affecting his ministry.

Dr. Azinge, accompanied by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who coordinated the briefing, said that the renovation exercise was meant to make the facilities maintain standards in healthcare delivery.

He listed facilities that have received attention to include hospitals in Patani, Abavo, Oriagbene, Orerokpe and Oghara, saying that while Bomadi was already receiving attention, those of Umunede, Sapele and Warri would benefit in the next stage of renovation exercise.

According to Dr. Azinge, the motive was to attend to three hospitals in each of the senatorial districts, expressing optimism that in no distant time, the 63 secondary health facilities in the state would all be given a facelift.

CENTRAL HOSPITAL, ASABA

On the delay in completing the Central Hospital, Asaba, the Commissioner revealed that 75 per cent of work had been done so far, saying even though the contracting firm, Dew Project,s promised to deliver the job by November, his Ministry was going the extra mile to tidy up its legal end to hold the firm to truly deliver the project before the end of 2017.

He denied insinuations that the pace of the project was slow, saying that the job was being completed in phases as scheduled, adding that for the last two certificates raised by the firm, the state government had paid N416 million.

CONTRIBUTORY HEALTH SCHEME

The Health Commissioner disclosed that in order to kick start the operations of the Delta State Contributory Health Scheme, 100 primary health centres out of the 449 in the state had been designated for special attention to meet required standard.

He said that out of the N6.6 billion allocated to his ministry in the 2018 Budget proposal presented recently by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the state House of Assembly, (DTHA), N1 billion was earmarked aside for the implementation of the Contributory Health Scheme.

The Ccommissioner said that so far, 44, 445 children had been registered under the scheme, saying that the under and maternal health programmes of the state government had been integrated fully into the scheme.

He stated that registration of public servants in the state was ongoing, but clarified that only one person would have the contribution deducted from his or her salary where both husband and wife happened to be working for the state government, adding that whatever deductions made in error would be refunded.

PRIMARY HEALTH

CENTRES

Dr. Azinge announced that the state government has embraced the Under-One-Roof Primary Health Care programme of the Federal Government.

He explained that the programme involved developing, equipping and staffing 100 PHCs in the state to uniform standard to enhance their operations and service delivery.

On why government had not attended to some PHCs, he said that the Primary Health Care Centres were under the control of the local government councils, but the state government intervened in building them and thereafter, hand over to the councils.

NURSING SCHOOLS

The commissioner stated that the state government had also been involved in the upgrade of facilities at the three nursing schools in the state.

He said that the Nursing School recently received accreditation from the Nursing Council of Nigeria to admit 75 students yearly, assuring that increment in the admission capacity of the Nursing Schools in Warri and Eku was being worked on.

The commissioner said that the increment would further accommodate the increasing number of qualified persons seeking admission to study nursing in the State Schools of Nursing.