Assembly Set To Fish Out Fake Mechanics, Spare Parts Dealers In Delta

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State House of Assembly(DTHA), has indicated interest in partnering the state government and the people to ensure that quacks in the automobile industry and fake spare parts dealers are eradicated in the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Transport, Hon. Efe Ofobruku, stressed that the activities of fake mechanics and spare parts dealers in the society had led to road accidents and loss of many lives and property, pointing out that they will no longer see Delta State as a safe environment to operate.

Ofoburuku made the disclosure during a public hearing on a bill for a law to provide for the Registration of Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Spare Parts Dealers and Licensing of Motor Vehicle Mechanics in Delta State with stakeholders.

The lawmaker stated that the proposed law would help identify authentic automobile technicians and provide them with more and genuine customers to better grow their business.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Efe Ofobruku, who was elated by the large participation of stakeholders and their quality presentations and submissions, said that it was the desire of the Delta State House of Assembly to turn out a law that is acceptable to all Deltans.

Hon. Efe Ofobruku, accompanied by other members of the committee, added that the public hearing was to seek the views of the people relating to the proposed law, disclosing that his committee is expected to put together a report that has the inputs of all key stakeholders.

The lawmaker called on interested stakeholders yet to submit memoranda to the proposed law to do so as soon as possible.

Other members of the committee, including Honorables Shola Daibo, Angela Nwaka, Azuka Azaka and Peter Uviejitobor, commended the high interest shown by the various groups and their contributions to the law- making process.They maintained that the proposed law will bring sanity to the automobile industry in the state charged all to embrace the regulations that would come with the proposed law.

The Commissioner, Directorate of Transport, Mr. Vincent Uduaghan, said that the state government was always concerned about the safety of motorists in the state, saying that the proposed law would reduce cases of motor vehicle accidents on the roads.

Relying on the statements of experts, Mr. Uduaghan stated that many road traffic accidents in recent times were traceable to the activities of untrained mechanics or the use of fake and substandard motor spare parts.

The Transport Commissioner also observed that some notorious people use unregistered motor mechanic workshops as a safe haven to perpetuate crime, disclosing that there were instances where law enforcement agencies traced stolen vehicles to such places where they are cannibalised and sold as spare parts.

Mr. Uduaghan said that the proposed law will bring sanity to the roads, eliminate quackery in the automobile industry and restore confidence to vehicle users.Others who spoke, including officials of DESTMA, NATA, NURTW, as well as individuals and organisations highlighted the importance of the bill and stressed the need to accommodate the interest of all stakeholders in the proposed law.

The committee is expected to submit its report next week.