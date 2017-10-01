No Confirmed Case Of Monkey Pox In Delta State, Azinge Clarifies

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr, Nicholas Azinge has said that there was no cause for panic in the state on account of the Monkeypox virus. Dr Azinge gave the clarification recently while briefing the press on the readiness of the State Government to manage possible outbreak of the disease.

Dr Azinge, accompanied by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, who coordinated the briefing, disclosed that 10 suspected cases had been recorded in the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), but said while investigation was still ongoing, none had been confirmed to be Monkey Pox except one case in Bayelsa.

While saying that the disease had no treatment and vaccine, Dr Azinge sued for calm among residents of the state, stating that the death rate was much lower than Lassa fever or Meningitis.

The Commissioner debunked an earlier report on a national television station quoting him to have confirmed three Monkey Pox cases in the state and clarified that they were mere rashes that had no relationship with Monkey Pox.

He listed the causal animals to include monkey, rats, squirrels and other bush animals, explaining that the disease could spread from animal to animal, animal to humans and human to human

Explaining that the symptoms ranged from fever and headache in the early stage to appearance of fierce-looking boils, first from the face to the palm and sole, similar to that of small pox, Dr Azinge ,however, said that the disease was self limiting and had very low death rate.

He said if the normal safety precautions and management were maintained, infected patients would recover with time, stressing that there was need for residents to observe general hygiene, wash hand regularly with soap and desist from bush meat or handle with care and cook them thoroughly to kill the virus causing the disease.

On measures so far taken to tackle possible outbreak and management of infected persons, the Commissioner disclosed that his Ministry had place its Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers in the 25 Local Government Areas on red alert, adding that sensitization and training of health workers had also commenced on the need for them to observe universal precautionary measures.Other measures, according to the Commissioner included placing the State Rapid Response Team was also on red alert, awareness creation through the local media houses and regular maintenance of border patrol of neighbouring to forestall any infiltration of suspected and infected persons.

Speaking on the three suspected cases, Dr Azinge said, “The suspected cases are doing well, we will not disclose their location in order not to cause unnecessary panic and for confidentiality of the patients”, adding, “Two of the suspected persons are couple while the third lives alone and said he had no contact with animals or any infected person.”He assured residents of the State not to exercise fear, saying, “Monkey Pox is not a deadly disease, it is only scary.”