Show High Level Integrity In Discharge Of Your Duties

THE State Chief Judge,

(CJ)Justice Marshal

Umukoro has challenged

members of the Delta

State Independent Election

Commission (DSIEC)

to exhibit a high level of

integrity in the discharge of

their responsibilities during

the forthcoming local

government elections.

Justice Umukoro handed

down the advice when he

played host to members of

DSIEC led by its Chairman,

Chief Mike Ogbodu.

The Chief Judge, who

described the local government

system to be the

closest to people of the

grassroots, charged the

umpire body to midwife

the electoral process impartially

and divest itself

of any political affiliation

in order to conduct credible

elections.

While congratulating

the members on their well

deserved appointment,

Justice Umukoro called for

improvement in the third

tier of government, which

,according to him, used to

be a beehive of government

activities known to

the people.

He charged them to read

and acquaint themselves

with the relevant laws establishing

the commission,

disclosing that three serving

magistrates would soon

be appointed for election

tribunals in the three Senatorial

Districts in the state,

even as he enjoined them

to ensure credible process as tribunals and appeals

would rely on facts and

their verdicts would be

based on merit.Earlier, the

Chairman of DSIEC, Chief

Mike Ogbodu, said that they

were in the office of the

Chief Judge to solicit for the

cooperation and support of

the judiciary in the forthcoming

local government

election.

The chairman, who was

in company of directors and

other principal members of

the commission, asserted

that the judiciary is a key

partner in the realisation

of free and fair elections,

adding that litigation may

sometimes arise even when

everything humanly possible

had been done to

minimise incidences of

litigation.The former retired commissioner

of police, who

thanked the judiciary for

their cooperation in previous

elections, called for

more synergy between the

judiciary and the commission,

even as he revealed

that they have held a dialogue

meeting with political

parties and their candidates

to unveil the election

timetable and date, which

according to him has been

fixed for January 6, 2018.