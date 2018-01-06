THE State Chief Judge,
(CJ)Justice Marshal
Umukoro has challenged
members of the Delta
State Independent Election
Commission (DSIEC)
to exhibit a high level of
integrity in the discharge of
their responsibilities during
the forthcoming local
government elections.
Justice Umukoro handed
down the advice when he
played host to members of
DSIEC led by its Chairman,
Chief Mike Ogbodu.
The Chief Judge, who
described the local government
system to be the
closest to people of the
grassroots, charged the
umpire body to midwife
the electoral process impartially
and divest itself
of any political affiliation
in order to conduct credible
elections.
While congratulating
the members on their well
deserved appointment,
Justice Umukoro called for
improvement in the third
tier of government, which
,according to him, used to
be a beehive of government
activities known to
the people.
He charged them to read
and acquaint themselves
with the relevant laws establishing
the commission,
disclosing that three serving
magistrates would soon
be appointed for election
tribunals in the three Senatorial
Districts in the state,
even as he enjoined them
to ensure credible process as tribunals and appeals
would rely on facts and
their verdicts would be
based on merit.Earlier, the
Chairman of DSIEC, Chief
Mike Ogbodu, said that they
were in the office of the
Chief Judge to solicit for the
cooperation and support of
the judiciary in the forthcoming
local government
election.
The chairman, who was
in company of directors and
other principal members of
the commission, asserted
that the judiciary is a key
partner in the realisation
of free and fair elections,
adding that litigation may
sometimes arise even when
everything humanly possible
had been done to
minimise incidences of
litigation.The former retired commissioner
of police, who
thanked the judiciary for
their cooperation in previous
elections, called for
more synergy between the
judiciary and the commission,
even as he revealed
that they have held a dialogue
meeting with political
parties and their candidates
to unveil the election
timetable and date, which
according to him has been
fixed for January 6, 2018.