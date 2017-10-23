Zenith Bank/Delta State Principal’s Cup Kicks-Off Wednesday

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

The Delta State Basic and Secondary Education Commis-sioner, Barr. Chinedu Ebie has disclosed that the second edition of the Zenith Bank / Delta State Principal’s cup has been scheduled to kick -off on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at St. Patrick’s College, Asaba .

The Commissioner said this yesterday at the press briefing organized by his ministry in preparation for the games that will involve all the schools across the 25 local government areas of the state and noted that the competitions had been carefully planned to accommodate all technicalities, including preliminary games and their attendant encumbrances within the local government areas and other eliminations that would be involved in the process leading to the finals.

Hon. Ebie noted that the Governor of the State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa had shown strong interest in the development of sports in the state, particularly in both primary and secondary schools, hence he has encouraged the rebirth of the Principals’ Cup that had been abandoned many years before it was resuscitated after his assumption of office.

The Commissioner Commended Zenith Bank Plc for having faith in the state where they have chosen to partner the government in the sponsorship of the games as part of their corporate social responsibility to the people and assured them that this second edition would be better organized and adequately coordinated because machinery has been put in place to reduce the observed flaws in the first edition.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hideapplus Ltd, Mr. Tony Oritse Pemu, said that the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has been inaugurated by the Commissioner, Barr. Ebie and has done major preliminary work of drawing the fixtures as well as the time table from the kick -off to the final match of the cup. He added that several innovations had been made in this year’s edition and hoped to witness very improved games, despite the high appreciation of the first edition.

The Zenih Bank Plc representative of the Zonal Manager, Mr. Lucky Ighade assured that the bank was willing to continue the partnership as the outcome of the first edition was quite encouraging. He said that he ‘expects more entertaining and purpose driven tournaments in this edition.’

The Director- General of Delta State Sports Commission, Mr. Victor Onogagamue, observed that many sport events are likely to suffer inadequate provision of facilities due to lack of the information that they could access them but assured them that the Sports Commission is prepared to provide facilities for sporting events in the state without any delay.

