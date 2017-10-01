CIVIL servants in the country are the worst hit by the
current economic recession in the country. This was
the submission of the Delta State Head of Service, Mr.
Reginald Bayoko, in the 2017 edition of dialogue with civil
servants in the state.
The event, which held yesterday at the Unity Hall, Government
House, Asaba, had the state’s top civil servants
in attendance and focused on the dwindling oil revenue
strategic option for increased Internally- Generated Revenue
(IGR) in the state.
In his opening remarks, Mr. Bayoko said that civil
servants were the worst hit by the economic recession
in terms of retrenchment and downsizing, among other
restructuring factors aimed at increased productivity.
He commended the participants in the 2017 edition for
being proactive, noting that the recommendations had
also received adequate attention from the governor and
thanked the resource persons for their inputs, while commending
the participants for the large turnout, adding that
with the available resources, Governor Okowa was striving
towards a stable and productive public service.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education,
Dr. Jerry Agbaike, spoke on the ideal number of Permanent
Secretaries in the state civil service relative to the situation
in other states.
He said the public service runs public administration of
government, excluding the legislative, judicial and military
arms and chronicled its functions to include provision of
bureaucratic leadership and harnessing the vision and
policies of government.
In his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of
Economic Planning, Mr. Ben Igho, presented a paper on the
Rationality of Recruitment under the Current Economic
Situation to fill the generational gap, occasioned by retirements,
in view of the large size of the state’s public service,
relative to the situation in other states of the federation.
He said that the current economic situation was harsh on
the state public service, adding that the stoppage of promotion
arrears to workers and the devaluation of the naira
against the US dollar, resulting in inflation and its other
effects, led to the reduction in real wage of workers and
shrinking employment opportunities, among others.
Also in his remark, the Executive Chairman, Board of Internal
Revenue, Sir Monday Onyeme, who was represented
at the event by a director on the board, Mr. Paul Itawasa,
in his presentation on Dwindling Oil Revenue Strategic
Option for Increased Internally- Generated Revenue (IGR),
noted that with the economic struggles, there had been
calls for the Nigerian government to diversify the economy,
away from the oil and gas sector.
He said that the country’s over dependence on the oil
sector was critical, while the effect of the dwindling revenue
was damaging with aftershocks beyond the Federal
Government.
The event featured contributions, question- and- answer
session, as well as solutions for a viable civil service and
the state at large.