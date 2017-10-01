Civil Servants, Worst Hit By Economic Recession –Bayoko

CIVIL servants in the country are the worst hit by the

current economic recession in the country. This was

the submission of the Delta State Head of Service, Mr.

Reginald Bayoko, in the 2017 edition of dialogue with civil

servants in the state.

The event, which held yesterday at the Unity Hall, Government

House, Asaba, had the state’s top civil servants

in attendance and focused on the dwindling oil revenue

strategic option for increased Internally- Generated Revenue

(IGR) in the state.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Bayoko said that civil

servants were the worst hit by the economic recession

in terms of retrenchment and downsizing, among other

restructuring factors aimed at increased productivity.

He commended the participants in the 2017 edition for

being proactive, noting that the recommendations had

also received adequate attention from the governor and

thanked the resource persons for their inputs, while commending

the participants for the large turnout, adding that

with the available resources, Governor Okowa was striving

towards a stable and productive public service.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education,

Dr. Jerry Agbaike, spoke on the ideal number of Permanent

Secretaries in the state civil service relative to the situation

in other states.

He said the public service runs public administration of

government, excluding the legislative, judicial and military

arms and chronicled its functions to include provision of

bureaucratic leadership and harnessing the vision and

policies of government.

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of

Economic Planning, Mr. Ben Igho, presented a paper on the

Rationality of Recruitment under the Current Economic

Situation to fill the generational gap, occasioned by retirements,

in view of the large size of the state’s public service,

relative to the situation in other states of the federation.

He said that the current economic situation was harsh on

the state public service, adding that the stoppage of promotion

arrears to workers and the devaluation of the naira

against the US dollar, resulting in inflation and its other

effects, led to the reduction in real wage of workers and

shrinking employment opportunities, among others.

Also in his remark, the Executive Chairman, Board of Internal

Revenue, Sir Monday Onyeme, who was represented

at the event by a director on the board, Mr. Paul Itawasa,

in his presentation on Dwindling Oil Revenue Strategic

Option for Increased Internally- Generated Revenue (IGR),

noted that with the economic struggles, there had been

calls for the Nigerian government to diversify the economy,

away from the oil and gas sector.

He said that the country’s over dependence on the oil

sector was critical, while the effect of the dwindling revenue

was damaging with aftershocks beyond the Federal

Government.

The event featured contributions, question- and- answer

session, as well as solutions for a viable civil service and

the state at large.