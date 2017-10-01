Omorodion Foundation Basketball Clinic Aims to Address Lack Among Deltans

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

Osaze Omorodion Foundation is organizing a three – day Basketball Clinic for youths across Delta State at the Squash Court, Government House, Asaba, with the aims of promoting welfare as well as providing a sense of self -worth and opportunities through education and sports for children and youths.

Omorodion, who is the Chairman, Delta State Basketball Association, said that the Foundation has a well outlined programme for the clinic as he does not want it to seen as one of the nominal annual events that people engage in just for the fun of it but a Clinic that would have to be done in three consecutive times in a year with visible results.

He observed that the nagging poverty had left Nigerians in need of basic amenities, in addition to the unending list of diseases and other ailments that left a lot to be desired as many are left completely in helpless state without much hope for a better tomorrow, hence the decision of the foundation to create niches and avenues that would help in measures to address the hard and difficult situation among the people.

The Foundation, he said, would grossly strengthen the emotional, social and economic potentials of the underprivileged members of the society especially among youths and children. Added to the relief, is the fact that there will be development of interest among those present and could be happy going home with a renewed spirit of a brighter future through the game of basketball.