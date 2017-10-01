BY BLESSING GEORGE/HANNAH
ONOWOBE The leadership of the association
of persons with disabilities in
Oshimili South Local Government
Area has been advised to remain
steadfast and courageous in pursuit of
the welfare of its members.
The Chairman of Peoples Democratic
Party (PDP) in Oshimili South
Local Government Area, Ogbueshi
Dada Okonji, gave the charge when the
executive members of the Joint National
Association of Persons with Disabilities
(JNAPD), Oshimili South Chapter visited
him in his office.
He expressed delight with the activities
of the group, especially as it
concerns the welfare of its members
and promised that the PDP will make
necessary provisions to accommodate
their interests, even as he urged them
to support the party always.
According to him, the PDP has a
penchant of carrying everybody in the
society along and persons with disabilities
would enjoy PDP recognitionat
all times, adding that they deserved to
enjoying the gains and benefits available
in the society.
In his contributions, the Secretary
of PDP in Oshimili South Local Government
Area, Pastor Tony Onyia, while
commending the courage propelling
the persons with disabilities, urged
them to identify with and support PDP
at all times as the party will take care
of their interests.
He said persons with disabilities
deserved what is due to others in the
society.
Earlier, the Chairman of the group,
Comrade Stephen Onwudiachi, while
praising Ogbueshi Okonji for piloting
the affairs of PDP in the area creditably,
said they were on the visit to request
him to be their patron, considering his
great experience, wisdom and humane
nature.
He enjoined Ogbueshi Okonji to use
his good offices, wisdom and experience
to ensure that they were carried
along in political appointments, empowerment
and Christmas packages,
explaining that as a group and as individuals,
their interests needed to be
protected as applicable in the state and
other local government areas.