Physically-Challenged Commended For Being Courageous

BY BLESSING GEORGE/HANNAH

ONOWOBE The leadership of the association

of persons with disabilities in

Oshimili South Local Government

Area has been advised to remain

steadfast and courageous in pursuit of

the welfare of its members.

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP) in Oshimili South

Local Government Area, Ogbueshi

Dada Okonji, gave the charge when the

executive members of the Joint National

Association of Persons with Disabilities

(JNAPD), Oshimili South Chapter visited

him in his office.

He expressed delight with the activities

of the group, especially as it

concerns the welfare of its members

and promised that the PDP will make

necessary provisions to accommodate

their interests, even as he urged them

to support the party always.

According to him, the PDP has a

penchant of carrying everybody in the

society along and persons with disabilities

would enjoy PDP recognitionat

all times, adding that they deserved to

enjoying the gains and benefits available

in the society.

In his contributions, the Secretary

of PDP in Oshimili South Local Government

Area, Pastor Tony Onyia, while

commending the courage propelling

the persons with disabilities, urged

them to identify with and support PDP

at all times as the party will take care

of their interests.

He said persons with disabilities

deserved what is due to others in the

society.

Earlier, the Chairman of the group,

Comrade Stephen Onwudiachi, while

praising Ogbueshi Okonji for piloting

the affairs of PDP in the area creditably,

said they were on the visit to request

him to be their patron, considering his

great experience, wisdom and humane

nature.

He enjoined Ogbueshi Okonji to use

his good offices, wisdom and experience

to ensure that they were carried

along in political appointments, empowerment

and Christmas packages,

explaining that as a group and as individuals,

their interests needed to be

protected as applicable in the state and

other local government areas.