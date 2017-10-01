We’ve Designed Programme To Re-focus Pointer Titles –Ukah

Delta State Ministry of Information says it has designed

a programme that would re-focus Delta Printing and

Publishing Company, publishers of Pointer titles and

position it to be commercially viable

Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah diosclosed

this yesterday in Asaba while felicitating with company on

its 23 years anniversay.

According the commissioner, the programme is anchored

on a more effective distribution and circulation of The Pointer

titles and improvement on the editorial quality.

Mr Ukah said the targeted objective is to gain heavy presence

across the country and create a larger market share in

terms of sales and advertisement patronage.

Through calculated efforts by all relevant stakeholders,

The Pointer now circulates to a larger part of the state, Lagos

and its metropolis, Benin, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and their

environs. It is hoped that the circulation of the titles would

gradually expand to other areas until the titles achieve a

truly national spread.

‘Based on the programme designed to re-focus the company

and all things being equal, we believe that the Pointer

Titles would be more commercially viable in next one year.

Pursuant to the objective, the commissioner affirmed

that the ministry has constituted a monitoring team to

support the company in the distribution and circulation of

the titles.

“The team is commissioned to facilitate the co-operation of

the company’s and Ministry’s field officers to work together

as a team. The Ministry’s staff,across the state, have been

enjoined to team-up with staff of the company to expand

the distribution and circulation of the titles to all corners of

the state. In addition, the ministry’s staff are to co-function

as correspodents to the company in their different places of

primary assignment.

“Again, wherever the ministry has an appropriate office

structure and space, efforts are being made to move the

company staff to join the ministry’s field officers. The objective

of this is to reduce cost of operation, improve on team

spirit among the field staff and develope a more cordial

relationship among them. It is hoped that this arrangement

would be concluded in Sapele, Agbor, Ughelli and Bomadi in

the nearest future while other locations would follow suit in

due course’, he stated.

The commissioner added that the ministry has sought

and gotten His Excellency’s approval to initiate the process

to review the law establishing the company, ponting out

that the prevailing edict which can be said to be out-dated is

presently being looked into by the Ministry of Justice with a

view to present an all embracing law that would enable the

company to function optimally.