Delta State Ministry of Information says it has designed
a programme that would re-focus Delta Printing and
Publishing Company, publishers of Pointer titles and
position it to be commercially viable
Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah diosclosed
this yesterday in Asaba while felicitating with company on
its 23 years anniversay.
According the commissioner, the programme is anchored
on a more effective distribution and circulation of The Pointer
titles and improvement on the editorial quality.
Mr Ukah said the targeted objective is to gain heavy presence
across the country and create a larger market share in
terms of sales and advertisement patronage.
Through calculated efforts by all relevant stakeholders,
The Pointer now circulates to a larger part of the state, Lagos
and its metropolis, Benin, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and their
environs. It is hoped that the circulation of the titles would
gradually expand to other areas until the titles achieve a
truly national spread.
‘Based on the programme designed to re-focus the company
and all things being equal, we believe that the Pointer
Titles would be more commercially viable in next one year.
Pursuant to the objective, the commissioner affirmed
that the ministry has constituted a monitoring team to
support the company in the distribution and circulation of
the titles.
“The team is commissioned to facilitate the co-operation of
the company’s and Ministry’s field officers to work together
as a team. The Ministry’s staff,across the state, have been
enjoined to team-up with staff of the company to expand
the distribution and circulation of the titles to all corners of
the state. In addition, the ministry’s staff are to co-function
as correspodents to the company in their different places of
primary assignment.
“Again, wherever the ministry has an appropriate office
structure and space, efforts are being made to move the
company staff to join the ministry’s field officers. The objective
of this is to reduce cost of operation, improve on team
spirit among the field staff and develope a more cordial
relationship among them. It is hoped that this arrangement
would be concluded in Sapele, Agbor, Ughelli and Bomadi in
the nearest future while other locations would follow suit in
due course’, he stated.
The commissioner added that the ministry has sought
and gotten His Excellency’s approval to initiate the process
to review the law establishing the company, ponting out
that the prevailing edict which can be said to be out-dated is
presently being looked into by the Ministry of Justice with a
view to present an all embracing law that would enable the
company to function optimally.