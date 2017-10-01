Suicide: Never Give In To Suicidal Thought

By Melody Uweru

Recently a 15 years old girl committed suicide somewhere in Delta State; many couldn’t help but be angry. Yes, I was angry too. The news was that she killed herself by drinking rat poison, because her “boyfriend” broke her heart! That one passed. Then just few days ago, a 40 years old man, simply identified as Adekunle John, jumped into the Lagos Lagoon through the Ikoyi- Lekki link bridge. According to the police, the man, who hailed from Ondo State, dropped some of his personal belongings before plunging into the water. While people where still wondering why a man like Adekunle should jump into the lagoon, Edward Soje, a 54 years old civil servant, decided to take his life in Kogi State, barely 10 days after his 17 years old wife gave birth to a set of male triplets. Mr Soje, until his death, was a Grade Level 16 Officer in the Kogi State Teaching Service Commission and has not been paid salary for the past 11 months. Each of the above mentioned Nigerian committed suicide this month, within 10 days. They all had problems. WE ALL HAVE PROBLEMS. Our hearts get broken; people disappoint us financially and we come under stress. Sometimes, it’s as if no one cares. Everyone seems to be an antagonist and all hope seems lost. Then you start thinking of a way out. You just feel like sleeping…. A sleep that puts an end to all the problems that are heavy. Then you start thinking of committing suicide.

In today’s society, suicide continues to be a major problem, especially committed by those in teens. In addition, social media sometimes glamorizes the idea of suicide. Suicide is not painless, or romantic. It is a serious issue today, and is related to mental illnesses such as depression. If you struggle with suicidal thoughts, or depression, you should seek help. No matter how big or small the symptoms are, there is nothing wrong with asking for help. Suicide is a major issue in our society today and must not go unnoticed. Every 80 seconds, someone attempts suicide. Every 100 minutes, a life is taken by suicide (Giddens 12). Suicide rates are rising, and will continue to rise; unless society takes action to better understand and treat this epidemic. Everyone is at risk to commit suicide, not just a certain class of people. If someone you know talks about committing suicide, you should always advise him or her to take it cool and calm, life na jeje. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in teens. Though this is unfortunate, there is no way to completely prevent all suicides. We can, however, raise awareness in order to lower suicide rates. Committing suicide is never the answer and should never even be an option. This is such an important trend today because not everyone who struggles with suicidal thoughts is willing to seek help. It makes seeking help more difficult because it is harder to tell who or who isn’t struggling with these issues. A lot of people with suicidal thoughts are not always sad. Successful and happy people have these thoughts too. Those are stereotypes, and have gotten worse with the advent of social media. Many organizations are available today to prevent suicides. Suicide is never the answer, and things will always get better, so why give up before that? More organizations are created to prevent suicides rather than the other way round. When teens have suicidal thoughts or depression,

BY BLESSING EMECHETA

Ibusasa is located West of the Niger Basin, six miles West of Asaba in Oshimili North local Government Area, Delta state. Ibusa community is IBUSA one of the 55 per cent of Igbo town and villages that constitute Delta state.

It is also believed to be the first settlement among the Asaba-Ibusa-Ogwashi-uku axis. The other version ‘Ibuzo’ is interesting to note that the indigenes refer to themselves as ‘igbuzo’, meaning ( the igbos that live along the road). Ibusa is also known as ‘Isunambogwu’ because of their military prowess in the olden times.

T

he federation of Ibusa is today constituted by ten quarters or villages. These ten quarters are Umuekea,Umuodafe, Umudinisagba, Umueze,Umuhea,Ogbeowele, Anyalabum,(i.e Ezeukwu and Achalla), Igbuzo,Umuwagwu, Umuezeagwu and Ogboli.

T

he Ibusa town today is basically a federation of two autonomous settlements with different origin, the Igbuzo settlement and the Ogboli settlement is what Prof. M.A Onwujeogwu has illustrated as a friendship alliance which has developed into a complicated political Union, a Union that has Undergone many processes which today constitutes the unwritten constitution of Ibusa.

Greetings in Ibusa are quite remarkable and usually follow a pattern whereby one who is an indigene of any particular quarter greet in line with established way of greeting in the community. In Umukea, quarter, a native is greeted with ‘omogwu’, a married woman is greeted Oliofe; while Ogboli people greet Obakwesi, Umudinisagba greet Ajie, Umuodafe greet ede, Umueze greet , Ezeukwu greet /Achalla greetokweyechine, Umueze greet Ononenyi, Umuhea greet Ogene,Umukea greet Omogwu Umuuwagwu greet Okwuonyeshine, meaning words of elders . The native greeting stand out, as the Igbuzo people remains the people of history and tradition of indelible culture.

T

hey are known for their traditional occupation that is agriculture and shifting cultivation. The main crops grown are yam and maize. As a part of Agrariancommunity, it is easy for us to see how agriculture is important for our lives.

Agriculture has contributed to the people’s lives nearly every day whether it is directly or indirectly. It might seem

they think that no one cares to hear what they are feeling or what they have to say, they feel isolated. This is why interaction and discussion can make all the difference. For most people struggling with this, it is very difficult to ask for help, but asking for help is the best place to start in order to recover. Recovery doesn’t happen in one day, or overnight. It all depends on the person, it could take weeks, months, and recovery can even be a lifetime process. Recovery won’t happen unless you admit that you need help, and that you have a problem It’s very difficult sometimes, but it’s worth it.

Furthermore, everyone is at risk to commit suicide, and you shouldn’t say that only certain people are able to have suicidal thoughts. It doesn’t matter who you are, suicide is never the answer, and help is always available. When people have suicidal thoughts, they think negatively, and think that nothing will be okay, but if you just ask for help there are always people who are willing to listen. Social media is, a lot of times, insensitive to the topic. It is a serious matter and people shouldn’t make it seem okay. Never be discouraged the last key in the bunch of keys could open your door to success: for any Never give in to that suicidal thought