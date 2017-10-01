We Desire To Immortalise Maryam Babangida ––Bot

By Felix Ogedegbe

Ahead of preparations for the inauguration of Maryam Babangida’s annual memorial lecture which is in top gear, the Initiator of the project, Ambassador Leo Ezenweani Okogwu has said that the need for the inauguration became imperative in order to keep the memory of the Icon alive. This event is to immortalise Her Excellency, late Dr (Mrs) Babangida. According to the statement made available by the initiator, the event will hold on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Unity Hall Government House, Asaba.

A

mbassador Leo Okogwu disclosed during an interactive session with newsmen that the theme of the lecture is ‘’ The Nigerian Woman Before During And After Better Life Programme for Rural Women: A Salute To Maryam Ndidi Babangida’’

While the guest speaker is Dr Fati Ibrahim, the event is also to be spiced by reactions and testimonies from invited guests and showcase Maryam‘s dress styles by African Fashion Hall of Fame, exhibitions from Maryam’s Visions. There will also be a cultural presentation by OFAAC- Cultural dance by Otu Chukwuanyi Rinma of Agbor- Obi, cultural presentation by Nwanonye School, Asaba, Playlet Presentation by the Theatre Arts Department of the College of Education, Agbor: titled ‘’ A Toast For the Rainbow’’.

On the need for the project and the centre being built in memory of the late icon and due to be commissioned soon , he averred that ‘’am fulfilled because the desire to make sure people don’t forget her has come to fruition, because our people forget quickly and Nigerians are known for that which negates recognition, recalling that aspects of our National Anthem, which stated, inter alia, that we shall never forget the labour of our heroes past were an unfortunate reminder of this . Mrs Justina Aninye, a woman activist and fidus aches of the family also stated that this project is to make women be proud of their various occupations as farmers , hairdressers and traders etcetera as created by the initiative of the late Maryam Babangida Okogwu also added that ‘’am fired the desire to initiate this project because many Nigerian women are today enjoying the realization of the vision of Her Excellency Late (Mrs) Maryam Ndidi Babangida through the Better Life Programme of women which she conceived in 1987.

‘’ Much water has run under the bridge and it has not been an easy journey travelling through the rough and hazardous terrain. Some remarkable successes have been recorded in empowering women and inculcating in them a deep sense of political awareness and social recognition. They include: the emancipation of women/establishment of over 320,000 cottage industries in Nigeria; ; the establishment of the National Commission for Women which gave birth to Women’s Development Centre in Abuja and the creation of Women Affairs.Economic Empowerment, social integrity and political awareness of Nigeria Women’’.

‘’The idea to keep the memory of this icon alive was conceived and a board of trustees was set up to have Annual Memorial Lectures on the life and times of late Mrs.Maryam . The guest speaker would be Dr.Fati Ibrahim who is an admirer of Maryam and has followed her activities clearly as a role model of motherhood and aspiration of the Nigeria Women;Dr Fati Ibrahim has an enviable experience in Nigeria gender politics and culture.’’

‘ ’Her Excellency, late Mrs Maryam Babangida is well known to us as the role she played in uplifting the status of the Nigeria Women and building respectability around, and acceptability for the ’’Office Of The First Lady ‘’of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’’.