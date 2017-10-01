Somtochukwu Gets Top-Flight Attention

Korodu United defensive midfielder Omini Somtochukwu has said that he is receiving attention from several top-flight clubs in Nigeria.

The Oga Boys star helped the southern conference Nigeria National League (NNL) side to finish the recently-concluded league season well in ninth spot on 41 points.

Somtochukwu said he has a subsisting contract with the Lagos outfit but will weigh carefully all the options available to him before committing himself to any side at the end of the day. “Yes, teams are showing keen interest in me, especially those in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“Two of the top-flights have been consistent in pushing to have my signature, but the discussion is being handled by my manager. “I think the discussions are on-going as nothing tangible has been agreed at least as at the moment. “However, I still have a subsisting contract with Ikorodu United I still have a season to spare with the side.

“Everything is still a probability whether or not I will leave Ikorodu United to another club side for the upcoming league season.“Although, it’s my sincerest wish to up my game a bit higher than where I am at the moment, but I believe that whatever eventually happened it will be mutually agreed to the satisfaction of all the parties involved.

“I kept faith with Ikorodu United after they fell from the top-flight in their debut in the elite league. “We worked very hard to push for a comeback in the immediate past season, but tried as we did it could not become a reality,” said Somtochukwu to supersport.com.

Ikorodu United finished the season’s campaign in ninth spot on 41 points in the 18-team southern conference NNL log, 20 points behind leaders Heartland