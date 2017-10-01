Dialogue With Head Of Service: Intellectual Fire Works On Display (I)

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

It was a parliament of intellectuals and government

policy machines during the occasion of the 5th edition of ‘Dialogue with the Head of Service’ (HOS)held on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

he event, themed, ‘Dwindling Oil Revenue: Strategic

Options For Increased Internally- Generated Revenue In Delta State’, could not have held at a more appropriate time as it came in the face of growing concerns and debates on a recession- embattled

economy and questions on how to better salvage the situation altogether.

Prominent among the cortege of speakers were the HoS, Sir. Reginald Bayoko, Executive Chairman, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, Sir John Onyeme,

the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Dr. Jerry Agbaike, the Permanent Secretary,

Ministry of Econonic Planning, Mr. Ben Igo, amongst others in a dialogue which was graced by the state’s College of Permanent Secretaries and other top government officialdom.

What HOS Bayoko Said

Sir. Bayoko in his well articulated opening remarks,

held the participants spell bound as he poignantly

gave a critical and analytic appraisal to the state of the economy and the way forward. According

to him, as effects of the two- year long recession wear off on Nigeria’s economy, the need for urgent economic reorientation and attitudinal changes among public servants and citizens by extension, should be underscored.

Bayoko, who was particular about the economic reorientation of public servants, disclosed that it had become needful in lieu of the fact that public servants who are, of course, fixed income earners were the worst hit by impact of the recession.

The first civil servant of the state also noted tthat equally badly hit were the Local Governments and some of the states of the federation, where the situation

was grim and pathetic. “In Delta State, with a large labour force and high wage bill, the dexterity of our amiable governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in managing the resources has been our source of relief

and succour.”

“The price of crude oil plummeted from its high of above $100 per barrel to its recent level of between; $40 and $50 per barrel, which, itself, is a recovery from the low of under $30 per barrel. For a mono-cultural economy like Nigeria that was ill -prepared for the shock, the effect was immediate and devastating

with negative ramifications.”

He opined that as critical stakeholders to nation -building, the echelon of the public service must rise to the occasion by contributing its quota towards

building a virile, diversified and sustainable economy that would yield revenue, produce wealth and generate employment for the people.

Bayoko also said public servants must explore avenues to diminish the challenges arising from a troubled economy that have severely constrained revenue, thereby compelling Government, Ministries,

Departments and Agencies to operate a tight budget in order to ensure

that productivity and service delivery are not sacrificed unnecessarily

on the altar of economic

recession.

Bayoko stated that in view of Delta State’s historical dependence on oil and gas revenue, the state government must think seriously, via a clearly defined pathway

into the future, on how to harness the abundant resource endowment of the state to develop the non-oil sector, more so as the country was gradually drifting towards the stark reality of a post crude oil era.

He said diversifying the economy to enhance revenue,

when achieved, was not the end of it all; rather, the real deal was for workers to perform optimally in spite of the quantum of funds available. “What this means is that, at all times we must think ‘Beyond

The Box’. To ensure we achieve and maintain high productivity and deliver services as required, we should provide the services that really matter to citizens and strive to do the right things always.”

“Make no mistake, productivity and its improvement

as well as enhanced service delivery is both a political imperative and a business necessity. It is the point at which the debates on growth, living standards and deficit reduction converge.

”While we can avert our minds to proffer useful suggestions in harnessing other resources available in the state outside crude oil and natural gas such as the several solid minerals, agriculture and forest resources,

aquatic resources and the huge infrastructural

potentials of the ports and other industrial complexes, we must also realize tha, as civil/ public servants, our watch word should be affordable government.”

he HOS opined that given the reality of the recession,

there was need for a compelling vision of the future which sifts focus to a post-recession view of government and engages, as much as it challenges the public sector workforce to do better with less.

“It will not be far-fetched to assert that the well-

DBIR Boss, Onyeme Speaks

The Executive Chairman, Delta State Board of Internal

Revenue (DBIR), Sir Monday Onyeme, who spoke on the theme, stressed the need for renewed calls for the Nigerian government to diversify the economy from the oil and gas sector, in the face of the apparent protracted economic struggles.

He stated categorically that unfortunately, Nigeria’s

over-dependence on the oil sector was too critical

and the effect of Nigeria’s dwindling oil revenue was damaging with aftershocks beyond the Federal Government. According to him, “State governments who depend primarily on statutory allocations from the Federation Account have found their ability to provide the most basic public services (education, health and others) to the citizenry hampered significantly.

The revenue boss opined that the whole essence of good governance was to improve the welfare of the generality of the populace which was carried out with resources raised through taxation.

According to him, citing Section 24 (f) of the Nigerian

Constitution, which states that “it shall be the duty of every citizen to declare his income honestly to appropriate and lawful agencies and pay his tax promptly”, taxes build capacity, legitimacy and consent,

thus the imposition of tax was statutory to enable

government meet its obligation.

Onyeme said that Delta State currently had a shallow

and narrow tax base which had undermined the prospects of revenue generation since its creation,

resulting in the over -reliance on funds from the Federation Acount (FA).

He said Delta State had relied on FAAC and to lesser extent PAYE (Pay as you earn) taxes from Internally -Generated revenue (IGR) due to limited success in the bid top increase direct taxes, adding that it had undermined the link of accountability between citizens

and governments because funds do not accrue directly from voters pay slip.

Charting a solution course, Onyeme said expanding

government revenue would bring about a debt free state, greater financial autonomy in the future for the state and Local Government Areas and a break from restrictive aid and loan conditionalities.

He urged the people to understand that weak revenue administration, low taxpayer morale and poor governance are closely linked, “therefore, it is pertinent to note that taxation is a defining feature of state power, thus, making its improvement a key aspect of state building is very important.

The DBIR boss, stated that sectors that are ‘hard to tax’, must be given appropriate attention with strong legal backing to improve administrative capacity

to deal with weak compliance habits.

He advised that Delta State needed to empower the LGAs through state/LGAs Joint Harmonized Revenue Demand Notices to enable the Local Government

raise enough revenue as well as use information

relevant to tax from financial institutions.

“As a government, we must ensure a peaceful and business- friendly state by creating a conducive business environment. What is left is voluntary compliance by all taxable citizens because it is our civic responsibility to do so in order for government to provide the needed dividends of democracy and be held accountable for good governance.”

He, however, reiterated that the SMART Agenda of the state governor had a promise of prosperity for all Deltans which was achievable by collective support of government through citizens’ civic responsibility

of paying the taxes due from the total income from all sources fully disclosed for proper assessment. “Whether you are wealthy or not, paying

taxes is a civic responsibility for everyone.”