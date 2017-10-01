LG Polls: Peter Nwosa Emerges PDP Councillorship Candidate For Ward 7

By Vincent Anikwushe

Aheadheadhead of the forthcoming Local Government elections in Delta State, Mr. Peter Nwosa, has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) councillorship candidate for Ward 7, Umuagu, Asaba in Oshimili South Local Government Area.

He emerged as the party flag bearer at the recent primary election conducted in the Ward. He was the sole councillorship candidate during the primary election. Addressing party faithful shortly after the election, Mr. Peter Nwosa, thanked the people for his emergence and for believing in him, promising effective and purposeful representation when finally elected into office come January 6, 2018. He said that being a member of the Oshimili

South Legislative Arm in 2018, would mark the beginning of a new dawn in the annals of Ward 7 and its people, stressing that he was prepared and poised to bring the dividends of democracy

to his people when he assumes office.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to the leaders and the entire party faithful in Ward 7 for their encouragement and support and for finding me worthy to fly the flag of our great party in the forthcoming council polls in the state. With your continued support, victory is assured at the polls”, he asserted

The councillorship candidate, who could not hide his joy over his emergence, urged party faithful in the state and Deltans in general to sustain their support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and work assiduously for his re-election in 2019 to enable him consolidate

on his achievements in line with the SMART Agenda.

He affirmed that Governor Okowa’s monumental achievements

so far were indications of more prosperity for all Deltans beyond 2019, adding that one good term deserves another.

In an interview, the PDP Chairman, Ward 7, Comrade Michael Odiatu, Chieftains of PDP in the Ward including Elder Francis Tolefe, Ogbueshi John Efianya, Ogbueshi Ibonye Akaeze, described

the election as peaceful, affirming that the emergence of Mr. Peter Nwosa as the PDP Councillorship candidate for Ward 7 was a collective will of the people.News