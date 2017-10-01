How Do You Understand The Holy Writ, The Bible?

Continued from last week

An excursion into Encyclopedia Britannica Volume 4, 15th Edition traces the origin of Christianity to the first century A.D (Anno Dominin the year of our Lord Jesus Christ). It sees Christianity as the largest of the world’s religion. Christianity, from the assessment of the Encylopaedia, is geographically the most widely diffused of all religious, Numerically, it is said to have the largest membership of more than 1,000,000 (one billion) across the world.

The Bible, in at the close of Tudor Dynasty of England and the Beginning of the Stuart Dynasty from James 11 of Scotland and First England 1604 the history of Christianity took a drastic turn with the Holy Bible at the centre phenomenal change.

James I of England as a Christian king strongly advocated the Divine Right of kings, a subject on which he had written a book – A New Law of Free Monarchies in 1598 in which he expected to rule with a minimum of constitution beyond his own royal court. He started the appellation, eg King James I by special grace of God, the king of England.

James standing stoicly against the Presbyterians move to eliminate elaborate religious ceremonies and replace the hierarchical Episcopal system of church governance with a more representative Presbyterian form like that of Catholic Church as in the continent, he enhanced Anglican Episcopancy. As an Anglican king he declared, “No bishop no king”.

Resorting to the Holy Bible as a source of Divine Power and from which the Divine Rights of kings are protected, he set up a commission who translated the Holy Bible in 1611, which we have today as King James Version (KJV).

It is this Holy Bible that carries the mind of God when He God, appeared to Moses at Mount Sinai, to Peter Andrew, John including Jesus at the Mount Tabor when he heard God’s voice “this is my beloved son, hear ye him before Moses and Elijah were taken away by cloud.

The Bible compiled for a period of 4,123 years has remained unfaulted, neither rewritten nor corrected.

The Bible publishers should avoid elliptical errors of removing some verses in attempt, John in Revelation 22:18-19, placed a curse on any person who would remove or add to the words of the Holy Bible.

The authorship of “All Scripture is Inspired by God and Beneficial” has this to conclude of the Holy Writ, the Holy Bible and I quote inter- alia, “the Bible is the most practical and beneficial book on earth today. The Divine Author has spoken to mankind at a great length. He has shown great depth of love and Fatherly interest in benefiting His children on earth. What a collection of inspired documents. He has provided for us in the Holy Scriptures. Truly, these for a treasure beyond compare, an extensive library of divinely breathed information, for exceeding in wealth and in scope, the writings of mere man. Devotion to the study of God’s Word will not become wearisome to the flesh, but rather, it will bring eternal benefits in knowing “the saying of Jehovah (which) endures for ever” (Ecclesiastic 12:12, 1Peter 1:24,25).

The Greatest Man who ever lived, our Jesus Christ, who of all sojourned on this transitory planet, earth, was the only known Son of God, no other person died and resurrected, is only God turned man who directed his believers to the way of salvation through the Holy Bible. The Bible speaks the mind and way of God to mankind.