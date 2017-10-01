Serbia, Nigeria World Cup Friendly In The Works

NIGERIA and Serbia are reportedly working

on arranging a friendly match as part of the preparations for the 2018 World Cup finals. Both nations secured qualification for the tournament earlier this month, and Score Nigeria reports that officials are working behind the scene to button down the details.

Temi Gold, the President of the Serbia-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, has revealed that Serbian

representatives have reached out to the Nigerian Football Federation (N FF).

The Super Eagles secured their place at Russia

2018 after winning Group B of Africa’s third round with a game to spare. The West Africans still have a dead rubber clash away to Algeria to fulfill next month.

Serbia, meanwhile, topped Group D in Europe’s

preliminaries ahead of Republic of Ireland,

Wales, Austria, Georgia and Moldova.

The teams have met in just one prior match, a pre-World Cup friendly in 1998 in Belgrade which was won 3-0 by the hosts (who were then known as Yugoslavia).