SSG To Delta Line Staff: Govt Committed To Your Wellbeing

THE Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Hon. Ovie Agas has allayed the fears that had enveloped staff of Delta Line Company Limited (DLCL) over the private partnership arrangement by the state government.

Agas, in a meeting, he held with the Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Vincent Uduaghan, the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Transport, Mr. Edwin Abraka, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on SERVICOM, Labour and Industrial Relations, Comrade Mike Okeme, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Transport, Comrade Chibuzor Uwajeh and management staff of Delta Line, as well as leaders of various trade unions in the state, reassured staff of Delta Line of government’s commitment to their wellbeing.

The leaders of the various labour unions present in the meeting expressed concern over the insinuations that the entitlements and benefits of Delta Line staff may not have been taken into consideration in the already signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with God is Good Motors.

In the same vein, the labour leaders equally stressed that they were not informed enough on the processes that culminated in the partial privatisation of Delta Line.

The SSG, who stressed that their entitlements and benefits, as well as other concerns of the workers were considered in the MOU, added that “though there was a communication gap along the line between the union leaders and the government, such would be addressed subsequently.” Agas thanked the labour leaders and assured them of Governor Okowa’s concern and feelings for staff of Delta Line, as well as other workers on the pay-roll of the state government, while reiterating his resolve to communicate the outcome of the all -important meeting to the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

In the same vein, the Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Vincent Uduaghan ,who also stressed the importance of labour unions , advised them, “to always express their intentions on issues of urgent importance in order to have a better synergy, as well as being on the same page with government.”

The Chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Jemiriyiegbe Jonathan, commended the SSG and the Commissioner for Transport, for the meeting, adding that “they should be carried along in the scheme of things, in order for the people they are leading to have unalloyed support for the government as well as the leaders of the various unions in the state.”