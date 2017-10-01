Housing: Assembly To Address Hindrances

BY DOMINIC OKONTA

AWARE of the effects of the absence of a functional housing policy in the state, the Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Housing led by Hon. (Barr.) Orezi Esievo has promised to ensure the creation of an effective and efficient housing policy to pave the way for housing development as well as tackle housing-related challenges in the state.

The committee also promised to address the hindrances militating against the progress of ongoing housing project at the Issele-Asagba Housing Estate and called for the siting of housing units in an ideal location, devoid of political consideration to save cost and ensure efficiency.

Hon. Esievo, who made the disclosure recently during the committee’s working visit to the state Ministry of Housing, Asaba, said that the committee will work assiduously to encourage cordial working relationship between the state Ministries of Justice and Housing, to produce a functional housing policy.

The committee, which expressed surprise over the revelation made by the state Commissioner for Housing,Arc. Joseph Ogeh, concerning the absence of a workable housing policy in the ministry, the discovery of the state’s housing property in London, Ibadan, Kaduna and Kwara and problems affecting the ongoing housing units in the state, commended him for his efforts, especially the effective handling of the Bill Of Quantity (BOQ).

It also assured Deltans of the preparedness of the state government to construct more housing units across the state, especially, the building of 2000 housing units in two years.

Earlier, Arc. Ogeh, had stressed the impacts of the non-existence of a functional housing policy to the growth and development of the housing section of the economy in the state over the years.

The commissioner noted that his ministry was working round- the- clock for the effective construction of a new secretariat, capable of housing the 28 state government agencies, currently operating in private housing units, which project, he said, will soon be realised.

On the benefits of its partnership with the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), he said that the state’s collaboration with Shelter Afrique for the construction of 1000 housing units will soon yield positive result.

Arc. Ogeh, also noted that the ministry’s two- year intensive documentation paved the way for the discovery of many hidden state government assets (housing property) in London, Ibadan ,Kaduna and