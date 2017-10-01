With a population of about 180 million people in Nigeria,
rice has, unarguably, become a major staple food for almost
all families in the country, a development that has made
Nigeria to spend several billions of naira annually to import the
commodity to the detriment of the growth and development of
the nation’s domestic economy. This humongous capital flight was
occasioned by the age-long monumental neglect of the agricultural
sector of the Nigeria’s economy.
Interestingly, Nigeria is now re-focusing attention on agriculture
with a view to diversifying its economy, reducing import deficit
and, at the same time, ensuring food security in the country. Rice
farming, in this regard, is receiving accelerated attention from
government at all levels and well-meaning investors.
For instance, in Delta State, the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s
administration has done quite a lot to stimulate massive investment
in rice production in the state. As parts of its effort towards boosting
rice production in the state, the state government allocated 74
hectares of land to 37 youths for cultivation of rain-fed rice in
Ugiliamai, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state. The
beneficiaries who are trainees of the 2016/2017 Youth Agricultural
Entrepreneurial Programme (YAGEP) of the state government on
rice farming, got two hectares of land, 140 kg of certified seedlings
and cash allowance of N50,000 for incidentals, each with a monthly
stipend of N15,000 and starter packs among others that will aid
them in rice cultivation
Determined to make Delta State one of the major rice producers
in the country, the state government also approved 10 hectares
of land for a rice demonstration farm in communal farm land in
Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, including the
distribution of rice seedlings and herbicides to rice farmers free
of charge.
Sadly, after all it has done to promote rice farming in the state,
the state government recently lost over 1,044 metric tons of
expected rice yield from 261 hectares of farmlands estimated at
N.18 billion to flood disasters. The breakdown indicated that 162
hectares of rice farms under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s)
Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, 25 hectares under the statesupported
rice-farming programme and 74 hectares under the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurial Programme (YAGEP) were lost
to floods.
A frontline rice farmer and producer of unity rice in the state,
Raymos Guanah, who recently confirmed this, blamed the loss on
late forecast by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).He
added that the expected yield was pegged at a minimum of four
metric tons per hectare with a total projected yield of an estimated
1,044 metric tons.
To us, the immense and unfortunate submerge of rice farms in
the state is tragic and devastating, considering the economic loss
to the state government and investors who invested much in rice
farming. This is, indeed, a great setback, especially now that Nigeria,
as a nation, is trying to navigate from its mono-economy status to
a robust and diversified economy.
Be that as it may, we should not be discouraged as the huge loss
could have been averted if certain measures were taken. One of such
steps would have been to check and control erosion by channeling
flood to proper drainages and probably avoid farming along lowlying
areas and banks of rivers that have the capacity to over flow
its bank.
It is against this backdrop that we call on the state government
and well-meaning citizens to come to the aid of the investors (rice
farmers) by assisting them morally, financially and materially in
order to boost their morale. As a government that is passionately
committed to the cultivation of rice in commercial quantity in
the state, we are of the opinion that the state government should
periodically organize seminar for rice farmers where they would
be adequately educated on global best practices in rice farming.
On the other hand, rice farmers should, on their part, adopt survival
mechanism by doing away with things that would predispose them
to disaster. They should, also, do the needful by engaging the
services of experts in rice farming who would effectively guide them
on where to cultivate rice, how to cultivate it and when to cultivate
the crop so as to avoid such monumental disaster in future. Again,
there is absolute need for rice farmers to insure their rice farms
with the National Agricultural Insurance Company (NAIC), with a
view to protecting their investments.