Delta’s Huge Loss Of Rice To Flood

With a population of about 180 million people in Nigeria,

rice has, unarguably, become a major staple food for almost

all families in the country, a development that has made

Nigeria to spend several billions of naira annually to import the

commodity to the detriment of the growth and development of

the nation’s domestic economy. This humongous capital flight was

occasioned by the age-long monumental neglect of the agricultural

sector of the Nigeria’s economy.

Interestingly, Nigeria is now re-focusing attention on agriculture

with a view to diversifying its economy, reducing import deficit

and, at the same time, ensuring food security in the country. Rice

farming, in this regard, is receiving accelerated attention from

government at all levels and well-meaning investors.

For instance, in Delta State, the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s

administration has done quite a lot to stimulate massive investment

in rice production in the state. As parts of its effort towards boosting

rice production in the state, the state government allocated 74

hectares of land to 37 youths for cultivation of rain-fed rice in

Ugiliamai, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state. The

beneficiaries who are trainees of the 2016/2017 Youth Agricultural

Entrepreneurial Programme (YAGEP) of the state government on

rice farming, got two hectares of land, 140 kg of certified seedlings

and cash allowance of N50,000 for incidentals, each with a monthly

stipend of N15,000 and starter packs among others that will aid

them in rice cultivation

Determined to make Delta State one of the major rice producers

in the country, the state government also approved 10 hectares

of land for a rice demonstration farm in communal farm land in

Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, including the

distribution of rice seedlings and herbicides to rice farmers free

of charge.

Sadly, after all it has done to promote rice farming in the state,

the state government recently lost over 1,044 metric tons of

expected rice yield from 261 hectares of farmlands estimated at

N.18 billion to flood disasters. The breakdown indicated that 162

hectares of rice farms under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s)

Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, 25 hectares under the statesupported

rice-farming programme and 74 hectares under the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurial Programme (YAGEP) were lost

to floods.

A frontline rice farmer and producer of unity rice in the state,

Raymos Guanah, who recently confirmed this, blamed the loss on

late forecast by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).He

added that the expected yield was pegged at a minimum of four

metric tons per hectare with a total projected yield of an estimated

1,044 metric tons.

To us, the immense and unfortunate submerge of rice farms in

the state is tragic and devastating, considering the economic loss

to the state government and investors who invested much in rice

farming. This is, indeed, a great setback, especially now that Nigeria,

as a nation, is trying to navigate from its mono-economy status to

a robust and diversified economy.

Be that as it may, we should not be discouraged as the huge loss

could have been averted if certain measures were taken. One of such

steps would have been to check and control erosion by channeling

flood to proper drainages and probably avoid farming along lowlying

areas and banks of rivers that have the capacity to over flow

its bank.

It is against this backdrop that we call on the state government

and well-meaning citizens to come to the aid of the investors (rice

farmers) by assisting them morally, financially and materially in

order to boost their morale. As a government that is passionately

committed to the cultivation of rice in commercial quantity in

the state, we are of the opinion that the state government should

periodically organize seminar for rice farmers where they would

be adequately educated on global best practices in rice farming.

On the other hand, rice farmers should, on their part, adopt survival

mechanism by doing away with things that would predispose them

to disaster. They should, also, do the needful by engaging the

services of experts in rice farming who would effectively guide them

on where to cultivate rice, how to cultivate it and when to cultivate

the crop so as to avoid such monumental disaster in future. Again,

there is absolute need for rice farmers to insure their rice farms

with the National Agricultural Insurance Company (NAIC), with a

view to protecting their investments.