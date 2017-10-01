Waiting For Maina And His Can Of Worms

Recent exposés on corruption, the height it is climbing and the swiftness of its movement like the speed of lightening is quite disturbing, especially considering the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption stance. Unfortunately, the more the fight is intensified, the more the hydra-headed monster that is fast becoming a phenomenon is growing, rearing its head in unbelievable forms to the extent that it has now been described as a beast, an animal on its own employed to eat up each other and the future.

Available records have it that Maina was sacked in 2013 for his involvement in a N100 billion pension scam. It is a pointer to the fact that the Abdulrasheed Maina saga is not only unprecedented in the history and story of corruption, but is also characteristic of the height that corruption has attained in this country, if we call to mind the celebrated pension scam of only seven years back involving him. The recent disclosure regarding the former Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina is very shocking, not because we have not seen more sophisticated versions of corruption, but his threat to open a can of worms while still in hiding is the height of bold-faced Jaguda. Maina who also served as former Director, Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pensions Office (CIPPO) and acting Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), had fled the country because of the weight of evidence of wrongdoing found against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), turned down summons from authorities before fleeing the country then; and like the biblical thief in the night, returned to the country, got reinstated into the public service of the federation, earning appointments and promotions in yet to be unraveled circumstances, despite committing an infraction as serious as absconding from his duty post since 2013.

In saner climes, political office holders resign appointments, make public apologies when found or are seen to be found culpable in matters that are against the overall interest of their country and its citizens, no matter how minimal the offense may be; but no, the man, in this case, even in hiding is issuing threats, so brazenly attempting to defend the obvious indefensible and even threatening to take actions against the same people he has stolen from, whether government or the citizens.

Those who should know and offer explanations to the highly embarrassing incidence are still trading blames, leaving the rest of us wondering at the hows, whys and whens of it and the circumstances surrounding the whole drama, with Maina himself, through his family members threatening to open a can of worms, claiming that he was invited by the incumbent government to serve. We are waiting to see how rotten and smelly that would be by the time he begins to sing.

The implication of this for the incumbent administration at the federal level in relation to its poise on fighting corruption is devastating and if you ask me, it is one incident too many that the president should not handle with kid gloves, if for anything else but to prove that it is genuinely committed to its fight against corruption. Indeed, this is another test case that the president must fight with all the muscle he can muster, no matter whose ox is gored; otherwise, it will be obvious as already being canvassed in some quarters that his corruption fight is selective.

The first step in doing so is to fish out Maina wherever he is hiding, charge him to court, treat him like a financial criminal that he is and let justice take its full course concerning him and his cohorts, while all those who played a part in his recall and reinstatement should also be made to face the music. The president must not stop at ordering his sack and discharge from the civil service, but must personally follow up on investigations till he is apprehended and tried in a court of competent jurisdiction.

The question arises, how could a man with the such weight of corruption charge against him, who ran away from the country during the last administration for corruption charges make a quiet return to the country, where he is supposed to wear the garb of a fugitive since 2013 quietly get reinstated into the public service and earn promotion without anyone noticing it as claimed by those who are in a position to tell. What this means is that some persons, highly placed of course, are in league with Maina to serve certain interests.

This is what we expect the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (HoCOF) and all allied offices under it to explain to Nigerians soon.

The rules are very clear on the processes of engagement and disengagement from service for any institution, be it private or government. Somebody gets employed, fills the necessary documents, these are processed through several offices/departments, the name is included in the pay roll and he/she begins to earn salary. Same goes with disengagement and also reinstatement, so obviously, someone somewhere or a group of persons are not telling us the truth.

I for one I’m full of expectations, waiting for Maina to make good his threat and open the can of worms but in doing so, he must point fingers at all in league with him. They must be as messy and disgusting as anyone can expect so that everyone involved will get exposed and face the music. The Maina incidence must not go the way of other inconclusive corruption fights either by the present administration or others before it.

More comical is the fact that as we speak, media reports have it that the political campaign posters of the man in focus, for the office of the governor of Borno State in 2019 has already flooded parts of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kaduna metropolis. The posters with the imprint of Borno Stakeholders’ Forum and caption: Hope 2019 and a promise: “Borno Shall be great Again and with Abdulrasheed Maina, Our Future is Guaranteed. This is a topic for another day.