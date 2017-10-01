The De l t a S t a t e
Commi s s ioner for
Environment, Barr.
John Nani, has assured
traditional council of chiefs
in Jesse community, Ethiope
West Local Government
Area of more developmental
projects in the area.
The commissioner made
this known at the traditional
town hall (Central Oguedion),
when he paid a courtesy visit
to the traditional chiefs on
the happenings in Idjerhe as
it relates to development and
politics in the area.
Nani, who addressed the
people over the issue of who
becomes the next chairman of the local government ,
advised them to let peace
reign among them.
He c omme n d e d t h e
Gove r n o r, Dr. I f e a ny i
Okowa for the numerous
appointments given to
Idjerhe people and for the
commencement of 19.5km
Jesse Boboroku road project,
the New map (World Bank)
project worth over N5 billion,
as well as the Jesse Network
road projects.
The commissioner assured
the people of Jesse who had
been without light over a
year now of celebrating the
Christmas with light.
The people of Idjerhe
kingdom were overwhelmed
with the good work of the
s t a te gove rnment and
prayed for the peace and
prosperity of the present
administration.