Nani Assures Ethiope West Of Devt Projects

The De l t a S t a t e

Commi s s ioner for

Environment, Barr.

John Nani, has assured

traditional council of chiefs

in Jesse community, Ethiope

West Local Government

Area of more developmental

projects in the area.

The commissioner made

this known at the traditional

town hall (Central Oguedion),

when he paid a courtesy visit

to the traditional chiefs on

the happenings in Idjerhe as

it relates to development and

politics in the area.

Nani, who addressed the

people over the issue of who

becomes the next chairman of the local government ,

advised them to let peace

reign among them.

He c omme n d e d t h e

Gove r n o r, Dr. I f e a ny i

Okowa for the numerous

appointments given to

Idjerhe people and for the

commencement of 19.5km

Jesse Boboroku road project,

the New map (World Bank)

project worth over N5 billion,

as well as the Jesse Network

road projects.

The commissioner assured

the people of Jesse who had

been without light over a

year now of celebrating the

Christmas with light.

The people of Idjerhe

kingdom were overwhelmed

with the good work of the

s t a te gove rnment and

prayed for the peace and

prosperity of the present

administration.