THE youth President of Otor-Udu
community, Comrade Frank
Kosie, has denied reports that
he was one of the youth leaders that
banned the Peoples Democratic Party
chairmanship candidate in Udu Local
Government Area for the forthcoming
local government council elections in
Delta state, Chief Onajite Brown from
campaigning in Udu communities.
The candidate was reportedly
banned over an alleged attack on
Comrade Sunday Subi, President of
the Union of Udu Youths by boys allegedly
sent by the PDP candidate.
Addressing newsmen at Otor-Udu,
headquarters of Udu Local Government
Area in reaction to the reports,
Comrade Frank Kosie, said he never
signed nor gave nod for such publication,
describing the publication as
mischievous.
He said, “any attack on the youth
President of Union of Udu Youths,
Udu Kingdom chapter is highly condemnable
because we don’t support
violence or hostility of any kind
especially on political issues of who
become the next chairman of Udu”.
Kosie added that they are all one in
Udu and whoever becomes the chairman
of Udu Local Government council
from the 32 communities is an Udu
son and they are ready to work with
him but banning anyone, especially Chief Jite Brown from stepping into
Udu communities to campaign was
never discussed and he was not part
of such publication.
“As the youth leader of Otor-Udu
whose name was written as those
who signed the statement was just
imagination of the authors of the
story. I never signed or approve of
any statement for publication nor
was I consulted before the publication”,
he said.
“If there is any problem between
Chief Jite Brown and Comrade Sunday
Osubi, we advise that it should be settled
amicably, we are aware of qualified
potentials in Udu kingdom that
can settle such issue”, he advised