PDP Chairmanship Candidate Free To Campaign In Udu —Kosie

THE youth President of Otor-Udu

community, Comrade Frank

Kosie, has denied reports that

he was one of the youth leaders that

banned the Peoples Democratic Party

chairmanship candidate in Udu Local

Government Area for the forthcoming

local government council elections in

Delta state, Chief Onajite Brown from

campaigning in Udu communities.

The candidate was reportedly

banned over an alleged attack on

Comrade Sunday Subi, President of

the Union of Udu Youths by boys allegedly

sent by the PDP candidate.

Addressing newsmen at Otor-Udu,

headquarters of Udu Local Government

Area in reaction to the reports,

Comrade Frank Kosie, said he never

signed nor gave nod for such publication,

describing the publication as

mischievous.

He said, “any attack on the youth

President of Union of Udu Youths,

Udu Kingdom chapter is highly condemnable

because we don’t support

violence or hostility of any kind

especially on political issues of who

become the next chairman of Udu”.

Kosie added that they are all one in

Udu and whoever becomes the chairman

of Udu Local Government council

from the 32 communities is an Udu

son and they are ready to work with

him but banning anyone, especially Chief Jite Brown from stepping into

Udu communities to campaign was

never discussed and he was not part

of such publication.

“As the youth leader of Otor-Udu

whose name was written as those

who signed the statement was just

imagination of the authors of the

story. I never signed or approve of

any statement for publication nor

was I consulted before the publication”,

he said.

“If there is any problem between

Chief Jite Brown and Comrade Sunday

Osubi, we advise that it should be settled

amicably, we are aware of qualified

potentials in Udu kingdom that

can settle such issue”, he advised