On October 10, 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the
Senate seeking its permission to borrow $5.5 billion. The external
loan, according to the president, is to finance capital projects in
the 2017 budget. While $3 billion would be sourced through Euro bond,
the remaining $2.5 would come from other sources in the international
capital market, the president stated in his letter.
The request came just as the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
expressly warned Nigeria and other developing countries against
reliance on foreign borrowings to tackle their economic challenges. In its
advisory, the IMF cautioned that greater reliance on foreign borrowing
may, at some point, become a vulnerability to the economies of Nigeria
and other low income countries.
However, the Federal Government is insisting that the sure way for
it to boost the economy is to borrow and spend. The impression being
given here is that the loan holds the key to turning around the fortunes
of the economy.
We do not agree.
By tying the loan request to financing the capital projects in the 2017
budget when the Senate endorsement was sought in October, just two
months to the end of the budgetary year, the government has, perhaps
unknowingly, raised concerns that something is fatally wrong with
the economy. Even though the implementation of the budget can be
stretched to the first quarter of 2018, it is illogical to commence the
process of securing a foreign loan in the magnitude of $5.5 billion in
October. If the Senate was to give assent, at what time will the loan be
sourced and accessed to implement the 2017 budget?
The challenge facing the economy is a tragedy foretold. In the 2017
Appropriation Act, where total expenditure of N7.44 trillion was
proposed, only N5.08 trillion was projected as revenue. Invariably, a
deficit of N2.36 trillion was built into the budget, translating into about
31 per cent of the budget. Experts had warned that the deficit was too
high and unsustainable. With capital expenditure put at N2 trillion,
the entire revenue projection was just about enough to fund recurrent
expenditure and overheads.
Invariably, all that the Federal Government is able to do with its current
revenue profile is to oil the machinery for governance. The entire N5
billion revenue generated is good enough just to run the government.
At best, what we have now is a seriously defective structure on the
verge of collapse. This actually borders on not just a national emergency,
but is an unmistakable symptom of failure – systemic and state failure.
The solution does not lie in embarking on a borrowing spree as is the
main strategy of the Muhammadu Buhari administration. According to
official data from the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s increased
exposure to foreign loans rose by 40 per cent to $15.047 billion as at
September 2017, from $10.718 billion in 2015 when President Buhari
took over. In effect, this government has already borrowed $4.3 billion
in just two years.
Unfortunately, the period coincided with the two years the
administration was unable to undertake enough capital projects, a
period when even existing public infrastructure, especially roads,
virtually collapsed.
The path to national redemption lies in the mobilisation of the entire
citizenry to evaluate options for national rebirth. It is not about cosmetic
measures driven by parochial and mundane considerations. The recent
review of the country’s membership of international organisations, an
exercise devoid of dialogue with the people is an example of cosmetic
measures. In other words, the country needs a fundamental reform. The
reform should be holistic with focus on redefinition of governance and
the machinery of government.
Under the watch of military dictatorship, Nigeria has lost its
balance that had earlier engendered an atmosphere of inventiveness,
innovation and competition. An over- bloated bureaucracy and a
galaxy of parastatals and extra-ministerial departments, most of them
absolutely unviable and unnecessary, have burdened the country with
unsustainable overhead and bureaucracy.
This is part of the issues that the proposed restructuring of the
federation should address. While Nigerians await the government to
kick- start the process, the Federal Government should refrain from any
measure that will deepen the country’s crisis. The bid to borrow $5.5
billion is one such measure.
We urge the National Assembly to deny approval for the request by
the Presidency. Aso Rock should, rather, evolve measures to create
an ambience that would attract foreign investment. This should be
complemented by instituting programmes that will rev up the non-oil
sector, making access to credit for entrepreneurs less arduous and
building a new social and economic order that should reward excellence,
innovation, inventiveness and entrepreneurship. That is the way to
go.