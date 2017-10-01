Buhari’s $5.5b Loan Bid

On October 10, 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the

Senate seeking its permission to borrow $5.5 billion. The external

loan, according to the president, is to finance capital projects in

the 2017 budget. While $3 billion would be sourced through Euro bond,

the remaining $2.5 would come from other sources in the international

capital market, the president stated in his letter.

The request came just as the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

expressly warned Nigeria and other developing countries against

reliance on foreign borrowings to tackle their economic challenges. In its

advisory, the IMF cautioned that greater reliance on foreign borrowing

may, at some point, become a vulnerability to the economies of Nigeria

and other low income countries.

However, the Federal Government is insisting that the sure way for

it to boost the economy is to borrow and spend. The impression being

given here is that the loan holds the key to turning around the fortunes

of the economy.

We do not agree.

By tying the loan request to financing the capital projects in the 2017

budget when the Senate endorsement was sought in October, just two

months to the end of the budgetary year, the government has, perhaps

unknowingly, raised concerns that something is fatally wrong with

the economy. Even though the implementation of the budget can be

stretched to the first quarter of 2018, it is illogical to commence the

process of securing a foreign loan in the magnitude of $5.5 billion in

October. If the Senate was to give assent, at what time will the loan be

sourced and accessed to implement the 2017 budget?

The challenge facing the economy is a tragedy foretold. In the 2017

Appropriation Act, where total expenditure of N7.44 trillion was

proposed, only N5.08 trillion was projected as revenue. Invariably, a

deficit of N2.36 trillion was built into the budget, translating into about

31 per cent of the budget. Experts had warned that the deficit was too

high and unsustainable. With capital expenditure put at N2 trillion,

the entire revenue projection was just about enough to fund recurrent

expenditure and overheads.

Invariably, all that the Federal Government is able to do with its current

revenue profile is to oil the machinery for governance. The entire N5

billion revenue generated is good enough just to run the government.

At best, what we have now is a seriously defective structure on the

verge of collapse. This actually borders on not just a national emergency,

but is an unmistakable symptom of failure – systemic and state failure.

The solution does not lie in embarking on a borrowing spree as is the

main strategy of the Muhammadu Buhari administration. According to

official data from the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s increased

exposure to foreign loans rose by 40 per cent to $15.047 billion as at

September 2017, from $10.718 billion in 2015 when President Buhari

took over. In effect, this government has already borrowed $4.3 billion

in just two years.

Unfortunately, the period coincided with the two years the

administration was unable to undertake enough capital projects, a

period when even existing public infrastructure, especially roads,

virtually collapsed.

The path to national redemption lies in the mobilisation of the entire

citizenry to evaluate options for national rebirth. It is not about cosmetic

measures driven by parochial and mundane considerations. The recent

review of the country’s membership of international organisations, an

exercise devoid of dialogue with the people is an example of cosmetic

measures. In other words, the country needs a fundamental reform. The

reform should be holistic with focus on redefinition of governance and

the machinery of government.

Under the watch of military dictatorship, Nigeria has lost its

balance that had earlier engendered an atmosphere of inventiveness,

innovation and competition. An over- bloated bureaucracy and a

galaxy of parastatals and extra-ministerial departments, most of them

absolutely unviable and unnecessary, have burdened the country with

unsustainable overhead and bureaucracy.

This is part of the issues that the proposed restructuring of the

federation should address. While Nigerians await the government to

kick- start the process, the Federal Government should refrain from any

measure that will deepen the country’s crisis. The bid to borrow $5.5

billion is one such measure.

We urge the National Assembly to deny approval for the request by

the Presidency. Aso Rock should, rather, evolve measures to create

an ambience that would attract foreign investment. This should be

complemented by instituting programmes that will rev up the non-oil

sector, making access to credit for entrepreneurs less arduous and

building a new social and economic order that should reward excellence,

innovation, inventiveness and entrepreneurship. That is the way to

go.