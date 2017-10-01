Govt Puts IPMAN Election On Hold Over Security Threat

BY SAM DUVWODE

DELTA State Government has put on hold the election of members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Warri depot.

This was part of decisions reached at yesterday’s security meeting held in the New Government House, Asaba, which was presided over by the Delta State Acting Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the National Financial Secretary of IPMAN, Mr. Augustine Irabor thanked the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the quick intervention and pledged to abide by the directive of the state government.

Mr. Irabor said that the issue of election should not be allowed to tear the association apart, stressing that the overall good of all should be placed above selfish goals.

The National Financial Secretary said that, as soon as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa resumes after his leave, the new date for the election will be announced, adding that everything was being done in line with the constitution of the association and to ensure that there is peace and harmony in the state.

He assured that IPMAN was ready to comply with the directives of the state government and will continue to support the government in the promotion of peace and security in the state, assuring government of the support of IPMAN in the realisation of the set goals and advised all members of IPMAN to go about their normal businesses and continue to maintain the peace which members of the association are known for.