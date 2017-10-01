Delta Approves Construction Of Teachers’ Professional Devt Centre

THE Delta State Government has approved the construction of the proposed Teachers’ Professional Development Centre (TPDC) in the state.

This was part of the approvals made by the State Executive Council during its meeting held in Government House, Asaba at the weekend.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah who disclosed in Asaba yesterday, noted that the approval was a fallout of one of the resolutions of the two-day Education Summit organised by the state government in October 2015.

Mr. Ukah explained that the institute will help to retool, upgrade, train and retrain teachers to meet extant and future challenges, as well as improve the quality of teachers in the state at all levels.

According to the commissioner, the institute will also provide conducive venue for the training of all strata of personnel in the state and can be used for retreats and policy crafting sessions, in addition to hosting strategic meetings as the state government may deem fit.

He said that the meeting also approved the construction of Okenrekoko township roads (Phase ll) in Warri South West Local Government Area and that of Arhagba/Okobia/Okuetolor/Okuabude Road, Phase l, (from the junction of Warri/Benin Road at Okuabude to Okuetolor: 3km), as well as the review of project rates and additional works in Okpe Local Government Area.

In the same vein, the rehabilitation and resurfacing of Owa-Alero/Idumuesah road in Ika North- East Local Government Area was approved.

The state government equally approved the appointment of three traditional rulers in the state.

Mr. Ukah stated that those appointed are His Royal Majesty, Joshua Festus Edewafe Aghagba, as the Odioligbo of Irri Kingdom and His Royal Majesty, Odio Joseph Emasibeta Idiareh, as the Odioligbo of Oyede kingdom.

The other appointment approved was that of His Royal Majesty, Samson Owhe Ogugu 1, as the Osuivie of Agbarho kingdom.