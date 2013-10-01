Ijaw Solidarity Women Forum Inaugurates Exco

A pressure group known as the Ijaw Solidarity Women Forum Delta State Chapter, recently inaugurated its new executives to pilot the affairs of the organisation for a given period of time.

he auspicious inaugu-ration ceremony took place at the Sapele Township Stadium in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Performing the official inauguration, Comrade Nelson Agbajor, an executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sapele Correspondents Chapel, while administering the oath of office to the new executive of the Ijaw Solidarity

Women Forum, urged them to be good ambassadors of the organisation, noting that, the role of women in our contemporary society can never be over

emphasised and as such, they should do the needful and promote the good image of Ijaw nation in their various offices.