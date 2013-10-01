Our Success Due To Financial Prudence

THE Delta State Acting Governor,

Barr. Kingsley Otuaro,

has attributed the state government’s

success since inauguration

to financial prudence, accountability

and discipline.

Barr. Otuaro stated this yesterday

in Asaba, when members of the

body of federal and State Auditor-

Generals paid him a courtesy call in

Government House, Asaba, as part

of activities marking their 47th

conference holding in the state.

He said that since inauguration

on May 29, 2015, the SMART Agenda

of the Governor Okowa administration

has been used to transform

the state in all sectors, including

human capital and infrastructural

development and challenged the

body of Federal and State Auditors

to use the conference to deliberate

on issues that will better the

country’s financial management

and accountability.

The state acting governor

pledged government’s determina tion to working in line with international best practices in financial management and due process.

Barr. Otuaro said that the skill acquisition programmes of the present administration has offered a lot of youths and women opportunity to be economically independent and financially self reliant.

Responding, the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Anthony Ayine challenged other states to emulate the Delta State Government for not interfering in the auditing jobs of auditors in the state, emphasising that the burden in the fight against corruption will be reduced if proper auditing was done in both public and private firms.

Mr. Ayine who is the chairman of the forum said that transparency and accountability should remain the nucleus of any government that wants to make positive impact.

The AGF said that the visit was part of activities lined up for the 47th conference of the body holding in Asaba and commended the state government for upholding good governance.

Ayine, enjoined auditors to avoid acts capable of portraying the body in bad light, adding that the conference will address issues that will bring about good governance, transparency and proper auditing for optimum result.

According to him, “If other states of the federation will emulate the Delta State Government for not interfering in the auditing jobs of auditors in the state, to enhance transparency and accountability, the burden in the fight against corruption will be reduce if proper auditing was done in both public and private firms.

The visit was witnessed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Ovie Agas, the state Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, some commissioners and political appointees.