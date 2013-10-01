The Pointer Accommodation, Staff Challenges Receiving Govt Attention

BY PATRICK MGBODO

THE Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah has assured The Pointer Newspaper of all necessary support in making the brand more solvent to compete favourably with other major news brands in the country, having recognised its steady growth over the years just as he urged journalists in the state to always project balanced reportage of government activities.

The commissioner gave the assurance yesterday in his office while playing host to the executive of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, (The Pointer Chapel) led by Comrade Sunny Egede, Correspondents Chapel led by Comrade Paul Osuyi, The Truth Chapel, led by Comrade Charles Nwabardi and Field Information Chapel, led by Comrade Balogun Mabamije.

While addressing the executive of The Pointer Chapel, the commissioner said that the state government is poised towards improving the capacity of the media house through improved and far- reaching circulation and distribution channels, targeted at major cities in the country, adding that the legal framework establishing The Pointer newspaper is currently under review to reflect present circumstances.

Commissioner Ukah acknowledged the giant strides recorded by the Newspaper after 23 years of existence, especially in its improved editorial content, pointing out that the challenges occasioned by lack of a permanent corporate headquarters and understaffing among others, would soon be a thing of the past.

He commended the Chairman, Comrade Sunny Egede for making valuable suggestions in his address towards the improved welfare of the union and urged them to partner with the government through the injection of their individual ideas.

In a separate response to the Chairman, Correspondents Chapel, the commissioner urged journalists in the state to always present balanced and objective reports to members of the public, noting that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa runs a very transparent and open government as evident in the developmental projects littered in all the local governments of the state.

He said that the commendation given to the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa by President Muhammadu Buhari as the delight of the press was made possible because of the cordial relationship between the media and the governor, even as he said that the media has largely contributed towards the peace and economic improvements flourishing in the state.

In another development, the commissioner enjoined the members of the Field Information Chapel to be committed to their responsibilities and complement The Pointer and other state owned information media in their various local governments of operation, even as he promised to give the required assistance for them to discharge their functions diligently.

Ukah further expressed his pleasure at the growth of The Truth Correspondents, which was inaugurated few months ago and urged members to live up to expectation in projecting the true position of government to members of the public, even as he promised to give all necessary support towards the realisation of his desires.