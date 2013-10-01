How Fulani Pasturing Animals Introduced Savannah Grasses Into Delta State

THE astonishing presence of strange and stubborn grasses from the Savannah region to the rain forest region, reportedly introduced during the grazing activities of the Fulani herdsmen animals (droppings or faeces), has added to the numerous herdsmen- associated stresses, threatening the defenceless farmers in Southern Nigeria.

Apart from the condemnable and infamous act of vandalism and bloody activities reportedly perpetuated against their host agrarian communities by the highly armed invading herdsmen, their cattle, sheep, goats and other animals, also allegedly introduced the stubborn (difficult to weed) Savannah grasses, during grazing activities in the open field.

The seeming invasion and attempt to colonise the rain forest region, especially, in Delta State, Ebu, IIIah and others in particular in Oshimili North Local Government Area by these strange grasses, suspected to kindle wild fires, especially, during the dry season, due to its’ annual life-cycle nature.

The Pointer Environment learnt that the grass’ natural multiple roots and slim osculate branches aid and speed up its’ astonishing spreading agility and colonization of farm lands and, in the process, causing painful stress and great financial losses (for weeding) to the farmers.

The rapidity at which the grasses spread and colonised farms, has become one of the primaries nightmares staring at the farmers, especially, during the raining season. The grasses, again, plunged the farmers into another social problem, when it dries up rapidly due to its’ short life-cycle, a fact, which expose the farms to fire, once the herdsmen allegedly introduce fire selfishly on the bush.

According to observation, the herdsmen intentionally introduce fire in the bush, which easy spreads into the farm lands, causing havoc, in their bid to burn off the dry plants to pave the way for the regeneration of fresh grasses for pasturing.

Unfortunately, due to the inflammable nature of the grasses, especially during the dry season, greater areas of the farm land are affected, causing the farmers great financial loss.

While nursing the impacts of financial and moral problems constituted by the unwholesome activities of the sophiscated armed herdsmen, who perpetuated series of harms unchallenged against their host communities, their animals, again, in the process of grazing freely on the pasture, insidiously introduced the weeds, indirectly, especially, (when its’ excreta, containing the grazed seeds of the weeds, it consumed in the savannah region before their migration to the south), dropped on the ground and geminated, adding to the defenceless farmers’ stress.

With the reported speedy desert encroachment to the southern region, the rainforest region at astonish astonishing pace, kindled by the Climate Change (global), the chances of the farmers waking up to find a new colony of savannah grass land taking over the whole region is very wide.

Yes, with the growing culture of annual bush burning, (also reported spearheaded by the herdsmen to facilitate the regeneration of fresh grasses for pasturing), the chances of the natural local grasses and plants population in the southern region to withstand the frustrating impacts of the deadly bush fire and the intensity of the scorching sun is almost impossible.

Unfortunately, the colonisation of the affected region by the invading stubborn Savannah grasses stems from the rapidity of its growth, occasioned by its natural undue advantage over the traditional local grasses and plants population in the rain forest region.

Sad enough, as the farmers silently suffer the humiliating destruction of their crops by the invading and preying pasturing Fulani animals and consequently bear’s the bloodily violent, which accompany any atom of resistance or questioning of their infamous act of vandalism, the poor farmers often paid with their lives.