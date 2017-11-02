The Federal Government recently commenced the payment
of pension to retired police officers, who served the defunct
Biafra Republic during the 30-month Nigeria/Biafra civil
war that claimed millions of people, mostly on the Biafra side.
In all, about 500 personnel were accommodated in the exercise
which took place at Enugu and which is a pointer to the move
by the Federal Government to integrate victims of the war in the
South East, about 47 years after.
The Federal Government’s intention was well expressed by
the Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement
Directorate (PTAD), Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, who said that the exercise
“marks another milestone in reintegrating the hitherto
neglected officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, who have
suffered untold hardships over the years catering for their needs
and that of their dependents.”
She explained that “162 officers who have never been on the
payroll and 57 next of kin, who have also not been paid their
death benefits will be paid …, while 155 others who are on the
payroll, but were being short-paid would be paid in the next
batch as soon as their pension benefit computation is concluded.”
It is a thing of joy and heart-warming for the security personnel,
their families and the entire people of the South East,
who had all the while believed that the Federal Government,
especially under the present dispensation, had an intention to
marginalise them. Undoubtedly, this notion has fuelled animosity
and renewed agitations for Biafra Republic, championed by a
Biafra-hardliner, Nnamdi Kanu, under the aegis of Independent
People of Biafra (IPOB).
We commend former President Olusegun Obasanjo for granting
a presidential amnesty to the security personnel in 2007.
Although, only the military enjoyed the initial payments, the
presidential pardon is the reason the police officers are currently
enjoying the benefit that is due to them since after the war. On
the same strength, we also praise President Muhammadu Buhari
for being accommodative, magnanimous and right-reasoning
in approving and directing payment of the pensions, especially
at this time the Igbos seem disenchanted with the administration.
Interestingly, this development has mitigated the antagonistic
stance of the people of South East, where separatists’ agitations
against the current administration has been rife since inception.
If for nothing, it goes to restore hope and confidence of Ndigbo
on President Buhari’s administration and the Nigeria project, in
general, and subsequently douse the tension that has pervaded
the polity this period.
Though belated, the initiative by President Buhari is a bold
step towards bridging strained relationships and will definitely
endear him to the South East. We hereby urge him to sustain
this campaign by embracing other measures that would calm
frayed nerves and heal smelly wounds that had persisted since
after the civil war.
Part of these measures should be a sincere disposition towards
the completion of the Niger Bridge, construction of railways and
rehabilitation and construction of bad roads that dot the South
East zone. This administration should also take steps to remedy
the infrastructural decay in the zone.
On its part, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate
(PTAD) should do its best to justify the confidence reposed on
it by the government. This they can do by being sincere in the
implementation of the pension scheme that has been approved
for the benefit of the officers that served the Biafran Government.
Moreover, since the verification exercise has not actually
been concluded, PTAD should assist the government to reach
genuine officers who are entitled to the benefit. If this is done,
the government’s good intention of initiating the payments will
not be defeated.
Truly, this is a manifestation of the end of war principles of
Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Reintegration (RRR) and it is
our belief that the South East will now feel a sense of belonging.
Consequently, we implore the Federal Government to do more
to bring the people into the mainstream of Nigeria’s affairs.