Payment Of Pension To Ex-Biafran Policemen

The Federal Government recently commenced the payment

of pension to retired police officers, who served the defunct

Biafra Republic during the 30-month Nigeria/Biafra civil

war that claimed millions of people, mostly on the Biafra side.

In all, about 500 personnel were accommodated in the exercise

which took place at Enugu and which is a pointer to the move

by the Federal Government to integrate victims of the war in the

South East, about 47 years after.

The Federal Government’s intention was well expressed by

the Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement

Directorate (PTAD), Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, who said that the exercise

“marks another milestone in reintegrating the hitherto

neglected officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, who have

suffered untold hardships over the years catering for their needs

and that of their dependents.”

She explained that “162 officers who have never been on the

payroll and 57 next of kin, who have also not been paid their

death benefits will be paid …, while 155 others who are on the

payroll, but were being short-paid would be paid in the next

batch as soon as their pension benefit computation is concluded.”

It is a thing of joy and heart-warming for the security personnel,

their families and the entire people of the South East,

who had all the while believed that the Federal Government,

especially under the present dispensation, had an intention to

marginalise them. Undoubtedly, this notion has fuelled animosity

and renewed agitations for Biafra Republic, championed by a

Biafra-hardliner, Nnamdi Kanu, under the aegis of Independent

People of Biafra (IPOB).

We commend former President Olusegun Obasanjo for granting

a presidential amnesty to the security personnel in 2007.

Although, only the military enjoyed the initial payments, the

presidential pardon is the reason the police officers are currently

enjoying the benefit that is due to them since after the war. On

the same strength, we also praise President Muhammadu Buhari

for being accommodative, magnanimous and right-reasoning

in approving and directing payment of the pensions, especially

at this time the Igbos seem disenchanted with the administration.

Interestingly, this development has mitigated the antagonistic

stance of the people of South East, where separatists’ agitations

against the current administration has been rife since inception.

If for nothing, it goes to restore hope and confidence of Ndigbo

on President Buhari’s administration and the Nigeria project, in

general, and subsequently douse the tension that has pervaded

the polity this period.

Though belated, the initiative by President Buhari is a bold

step towards bridging strained relationships and will definitely

endear him to the South East. We hereby urge him to sustain

this campaign by embracing other measures that would calm

frayed nerves and heal smelly wounds that had persisted since

after the civil war.

Part of these measures should be a sincere disposition towards

the completion of the Niger Bridge, construction of railways and

rehabilitation and construction of bad roads that dot the South

East zone. This administration should also take steps to remedy

the infrastructural decay in the zone.

On its part, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate

(PTAD) should do its best to justify the confidence reposed on

it by the government. This they can do by being sincere in the

implementation of the pension scheme that has been approved

for the benefit of the officers that served the Biafran Government.

Moreover, since the verification exercise has not actually

been concluded, PTAD should assist the government to reach

genuine officers who are entitled to the benefit. If this is done,

the government’s good intention of initiating the payments will

not be defeated.

Truly, this is a manifestation of the end of war principles of

Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Reintegration (RRR) and it is

our belief that the South East will now feel a sense of belonging.

Consequently, we implore the Federal Government to do more

to bring the people into the mainstream of Nigeria’s affairs.