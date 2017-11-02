RESPITE, Wednesday came the way of no fewer than
44 beneficiaries of the Delta State Government’s
Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme
(YAGEP) in fish production who were displaced by flood
early this year at Akakpo-Anwai Fish Cluster as the state
government has re-established them
The beneficiaries, The Pointer reports, are to begin
afresh with new starter pack at Anwai YAGEP Fish Cluster
comprising 2 fish ponds each, 2000 juveniles, fish feeds
to train their fish to maturity, #50,000.00 start-up allowance,
#15,000.00 monthly stipend for 6 months among
other items.
Handing over the fish ponds to the beneficiaries on
behalf of the State Government, the Chief Job Creation
Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, thanked them for their patience
over the unfortunate flood that submerged their ponds
and carried away their fish.
He reiterated the State Government’s commitment to
re-establishing them to ensure that they secure a sustainable
means of livelihood and that they grow their businesses
to enable them train and employ other unemployed
youths.
“You are here to take ownership of these ponds, to
possess and prepare the ponds to receive your juveniles
next week. You will receive your feeds, 22mm first, while
3mm, 4.5mm, 6mm and 9mm will be distributed in
batches. Today, you will be enrolled for 6 months stipend
of #15,000.00 each month and #50,000.00 cash allowance
next week,” Prof Eboh emphasized.
On his part, the consultant who developed the technology,
Engr. Dele Okhidievbie, said asbestos is used in building
fish ponds in swampy terrain, adding that there is no
difference between the fish ponds supported by asbestos
and the uncovered earthen ponds.
He explained that it is a good model of fish farming used
in Zimbabwe in swamping areas where the soil cannot
retain water.
While advising them to maintain strict discipline and
hygiene to avoid water pollution and introduction of virus
to the ponds, he said the new technology will address every
threat of flooding.
Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Joel Egwuenu
from Ika North Local Government Area, expressed their
gratitude to the Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa and
the Chief Job Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, for the efforts
put in to ensure that they are re-established after they lost
all their fish to flood. He pledged the group’s commitment
to ensuring that the vision of the state Governor, senator
Ifeanyi Okowa was realised after the cycle to become selfreliant
and employers of labour.