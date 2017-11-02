YAGEPreneur: Respite As Govt Re-Establishes 44 Flood-Victim Fish Farmers

RESPITE, Wednesday came the way of no fewer than

44 beneficiaries of the Delta State Government’s

Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme

(YAGEP) in fish production who were displaced by flood

early this year at Akakpo-Anwai Fish Cluster as the state

government has re-established them

The beneficiaries, The Pointer reports, are to begin

afresh with new starter pack at Anwai YAGEP Fish Cluster

comprising 2 fish ponds each, 2000 juveniles, fish feeds

to train their fish to maturity, #50,000.00 start-up allowance,

#15,000.00 monthly stipend for 6 months among

other items.

Handing over the fish ponds to the beneficiaries on

behalf of the State Government, the Chief Job Creation

Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, thanked them for their patience

over the unfortunate flood that submerged their ponds

and carried away their fish.

He reiterated the State Government’s commitment to

re-establishing them to ensure that they secure a sustainable

means of livelihood and that they grow their businesses

to enable them train and employ other unemployed

youths.

“You are here to take ownership of these ponds, to

possess and prepare the ponds to receive your juveniles

next week. You will receive your feeds, 22mm first, while

3mm, 4.5mm, 6mm and 9mm will be distributed in

batches. Today, you will be enrolled for 6 months stipend

of #15,000.00 each month and #50,000.00 cash allowance

next week,” Prof Eboh emphasized.

On his part, the consultant who developed the technology,

Engr. Dele Okhidievbie, said asbestos is used in building

fish ponds in swampy terrain, adding that there is no

difference between the fish ponds supported by asbestos

and the uncovered earthen ponds.

He explained that it is a good model of fish farming used

in Zimbabwe in swamping areas where the soil cannot

retain water.

While advising them to maintain strict discipline and

hygiene to avoid water pollution and introduction of virus

to the ponds, he said the new technology will address every

threat of flooding.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Joel Egwuenu

from Ika North Local Government Area, expressed their

gratitude to the Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa and

the Chief Job Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, for the efforts

put in to ensure that they are re-established after they lost

all their fish to flood. He pledged the group’s commitment

to ensuring that the vision of the state Governor, senator

Ifeanyi Okowa was realised after the cycle to become selfreliant

and employers of labour.