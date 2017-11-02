4News Uduophori Community Applauds Okowa Over Road Project

BY MICHAEL IKEOGWU/WARRI

The People of Uduophori community, in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State, have applauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for wiping their tears with the construction and commissioning of the only access road to the community.

Governor Okowa, it would be recalled on inspection in 2016, expressed dissatisfaction over the shoddy job being executed by the contractor handling the road project.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Okoro Oghenevwegba said, “The construction of the Uduophori road by the Okowa led government is a project that has wiped tears from the eyes of those dwelling in the community.

“The Delta State Governor as a politician has harkened to the cries of the people, he has put smiles on their faces through the construction and commissioning.”

According to him, the community has made every move possible to make this project happen since the creation of Patani Local Government Area, all to no avail.

Oghenevwegba, a councillorship candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who said that the people of Uduophori community will remain forever grateful to the governor, promised that they would reciprocate the gesture by sustaining their support for him.

“Today is a great day in Uduophori community because we have not witnessed such a thing before. We owe the governor prayers, and massive support come 2019,” he said.

On his vying for the councillorship seat, he promised to justify the confidence reposed in him if elected, as development

of the community will be his topmost priority