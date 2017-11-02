Mordi, A Man Of Quality Service Per Excellence

BY HARRISON AKAMULE

Like the biblical three scores and ten” grace to mankind

as captured in the book of Psalms 90:10, the family of Late Sylvanus Esomonum Ogorieme Mordi, former Head of Service (HOS), Delta State, who died at 70 has every reason to thank God for a worthy life of humility and selfless service to humanity.

Born into a humble family of Mr. Charles Ndidi Mordi and Mrs. Ogoriubor Mordi, peasant farmers in Ute-Okpu community in the present Ika North-East Local Government

Area of Delta State in 1947, it was therefore an act of fate and providence that the little Sylvanus, would grow up to become a symbolic oak tree with its mystical symbol of truth, hospitality and bravery and providing shades to as many that came in contact with him, while alive.

As a young lad, who was divinely created for a special purpose, Sylvanus Mordi’s brilliance was unequalled and greatly helped in no small measure to dismantle the numerous challenges that initially inhibited him from his earlier vision in life.

Late Chief Mordi’s personality was aptly described by Mike Norton, a celebrated American comic book author, who wrote “Master yourself and become king of the world around you. Let no odds, chastisement, doubt or fear or any virus prevent you from accomplishing your dreams. Never become a victim of life; be its conqueror.” This quote aptly represents the story, resilience and doggedness of Chief Mordi who had humble beginnings and braved all the odds to emerge exceedingly successful.

Growing in a polygamous family of 18 children and raised in the village, he spent his early childhood in the farm. As a result, life held very little promise for him, but against all odds, late Mordi applied himself to his studies

and broke free from the vicious cycle of subsistence farming, which he inherited from his parents.

Chief Mordi was educated at CMS Primary School, Ute-Okpu, Baptist Secondary Modern School, Ute-Okpu and Anglican Secondary Modern School, Agbor and was later trained as a Teacher at Government Teachers’ Training College, Abraka from 1964 to 1966. He taught briefly before he got admission into the University of Ibadan in 1969, where he studied Economics and graduated in 1972.

Late Chief Mordi’s strong desire to serve the people and contribute to the development of the society and nation made him to quit teaching and shifted ambition to the Federal Civil Service as Administrative Officer in 1972. He later transferred his service to the defunct Mid-west Region which was renamed Bendel State and when Delta State was created, he moved along side with other civil servants from Delta State where he rose to become a Permanent Secretary and later Head of Civil Service in 1999.

It is on record that Mordi had an excellent career in the civil service, where he transversed the broad spectrum of the service like a colossus. From classroom teacher at Local Authority School, Otolokpo in 1967, he got to an enviable height with a plum position as Delta State Head of Civil Service, from where he retired in 2002.

Like a golden fish that had no hiding place, Mordi’s exceptional brilliance, which shone like a thousand stars, caught the attention of the Federal Government, even after official retirement, as he was appointed member , Federal Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Abuja in 2008 and served out the position in 2011.

I

ndeed, this great son of Delta State had an illustrious career, overwhelmed with courage and commitment to rewrite the erroneous belief that is associated with polygamous

family setting and through his futuristic eyes in his tender age, saw strength in polygamy and deaf excuses to become a pacesetter for his generation, a feat worthy of emulation by this generation.

The Head of Civil Service, Delta State, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, described late Mordi as a dependable technocrat that turned disadvantaged situations to the envy of all. To him Mordi, there is no human being that cannot become useful if the authority to back up the responsibility was given to such persons.

One great virtue about Mordi was that he specialises in building courage in the life of anyone, who came in contact with him, irrespective of the person’s position. To Mordi, it is not life that matters, but the courage you bring to it, reservoir of knowledge and wisdom, Bayoko disclosed.

Like what is synonymous with great men, King David in the Bible 1Samuel 16:11-13, Esther the slave girl in the holy book (the bible ) of Esther, who were from no place and name came to limelight and became pathfinders, pacesetters

and emancipators to their communities and the society at large. The fact that it was possible for late Mordi to hang on to the Federal Civil Service appointment, but due to his desire and interest to have direct impact on his immediate community and the state, he opted for transfer to his state of origin and went back to serve in the federal level as a member of the Federal Fiscal Responsibility Commission should serve as a lesson to all Deltans