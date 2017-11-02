Power Supply: Alumanah Urges Leaders To Heed To Voices Of People Living In Poverty

Professorrofessor a Josephine Edna Alumanah, of the University of Nsukka, the Executive Director of Action In Distress (AID)Foundation, an expert in humanist for human poverty Alleviation, gender , health and development has averred that the role of power supply is inevitable in the life of every nation. According to her Power is a critical component for power eradication as it has a strong bearing on the nation’seconomy. In our society, poor and epileptic power supply has remained the bane not only for the manufacturing industries, but only small business.The billing and tariff are irregular and astronomical. ICT sector would help youth to be more productive, but this may not be effective with ineffective power supply being experienced. She also juxtaposed that Multiplicity of taxes, levies and rate, at times went to six, prevent enterprises from making profits or headway. Many fail to make sense of what they are paying for, the failure to pay on demand, calls for seizure of goods or office equipment until such payment are effected.Such seized goods may even be sold, to cover the requested. She therefore recommended that the country’s potentials should be effectively harmonised.

Leadership problems should be seen to.Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises {MSMEs} should be exposed to good standards. There should be provision of stable and affordable electricity.

And Youth to be fully mobilised and employed by providing jobs in the agricultural sector of people with both formal and informal education. Food, Security and malnutrition to be seriously addressed.

Students should be exposed to entrepreneurship, provided the vocation jobs, and others with a sort of temporary jobs. There should be harmonisation of taxes in the system.

Women position in the society should be enhanced.Safe spaces to be created to those whose voices have been neglected, so they can join with the same leverage.There should be inclusive in order to ‘‘leave no one behind’’ in the development process.

Finally, no stone should be left unturned for a more just world.

Ending poverty in all its form means making it possible for everyone to feel that their inalienable human rights are respected and their dignity recognised. There should be more of empathy rather than sympathy for the poor.There should be sustained commitment by all sectors. If people in this hall now take the decision to end poverty, at least extreme poverty, them we have more progress.

There is need for help. Can that change start with each of us today?

That change actually requires sacrifices, and I believe that sacrifices will be worthwhile.

Finally may we dwell on the words of UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon that ‘‘Poverty is not simply measured by inadequate income rather it is manifested in restricted access to health, education and other essential services and, too often, by the denial or abused of other fundamental human right, makes us do the needful, let us listen to and heed the voices of people living in poverty. Let us commit to respect and defend the human right of all the people and end the humiliation and social exclusion that people living in poverty face every day by promoting their involvement in global effort to end extreme poverty once and for all’’.