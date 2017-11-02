Preventing Avoidable Cracks (III)

Similarly, each partner should overwhelmed with report of the good character of his wife or her husband in the vicinity not bad reports that could tarnish their image or the Christianity they proclaim. The wife must not be a talebearer, gossip, slanderer or things like that. The husband also, should not be a fighter, drunk who menace the whole place with his irresistible quest for liquor or gallivanting about with women not minding the negative effect it brings to his family or the Church.

• If There Be Any Virtue: while virtune depicts a very high moral standard, suffice it to say that Christianity do not just command and represent moral standards that run counter to the warpped and corrupt standard of the wold; but has godliness as its bedrock. Therefore, with reference to the statement ‘if there be any virtue’, it is pertinent to say that anyone who professes Christianity and whose lifestyle does not represent godliness and true Christian morals is not a child of God or at best a hypocrite—as Jesus would say they are a whited sepulchure with dead men’s bones within. Outward Christianity is hypocritical and devoid of the high moral standard expected of believers. These high moral standards are expectred and should be exhibited from a wife to her husband and vice versa. When their standard of behaviour from one to another is worth vouching for then the harmony that will exist in their marriage would be unequal. Tust will also be their watrchword. Non-challance, peevish and unwholesome behaviour would be very far from the,.

I must say that to a very larfge extent the behaviour of married couples have been crafted through their separate family beckgrounds, peer relationship and exposure to certain environments. A lot have not been able to adjust to the realities of life and the essence of conducting themselves with decorum even in their matrimony. Marriage is a real life situation which demands real life demonstrations and relationship. Camoflagues or pretenses harmper the smooth running of the home, and make co-existence strife-ridden, wrapped in suspicion and malicious as is seen among a lot of couples these days. in manyu of the counselling, I have done I could pick out a great deal of moral deficiencies that are ruining the marriages that the couples are not willing to nip in the bud in order to carry on with godlu characteristics. A wife or husband that has no regard for his or her partner is in the least brutish, and if such a spouse is also lacking in moral standard required for a cordial relationship, then he or she is not worth the marriage. So, then I admonish that such a person should evaluate his or her Christianity and be born again. Even if a person was an unbeliever and an epitome of obnoxious behaviour, being a Christian should cut down such abnormalities. The Bible says “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new. 2 Corinthians 5:17 behaviour or attitude that show high moral standards. An attractive or useful quality.

•Praise:

•Thot: think on these things. To the believer, the above virtues or Christian morals should be imbedded in his or her behaviour from the moment of the new birth. Thinking about such things implied that they should be part and parcel of his or her life. It should be a lifestyle that identifies him or her everywhere and in particular a wife or husband should be a witness to the demonstration of such godly characteristics in his or her partner. Moreover, the Bible says “If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. 2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.” Colossians 3:1-2.

CONCLUSION:

For optimum and efficient performance every car owner must as a matter of obligation service his car as and when due. On a monthly basis he changes the oil, the oil filter, fuel filter and plugs as well as every other part that may inhibit the smooth performance of the car. In the same way, every marriage that is worth its salt must be serviced daily with the essential virtue and affection needed to enhance a blissful and harmonious co-existence as well as change non-essential attitudes that are inimical to the well-being and couple risks endless friction. Lastly, the entire characteristics hinge on faithfulness of each of the partners. A life and relationship devoid of doubts about each other’s behaviour. A life devoid of suspicion. A life empowered and guaranteed with trust and confidence in one another. A life that no challenge can deflate or reduce its moral, godly standard. Cracks are stubtle and insidious behaviour that creep into relationship unnoticed. They break relationship that would have been great gradually without the partners realizing that they loosing grip of each other’s love, affection and embrace until they fall apart. It is only those who are sensitive and prayerful that notice it at its cradle level and are able to nip it in the bud before it wrecks its havoc. If you are blessed by this message, write us through the above email or telephones. You can also ask questions regarding your marriage, etc. remain blessed in the wonderful name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ till I hear from you.

BY Francis Nwabiani

Concluded.