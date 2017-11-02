Youth Devt, Integral Part Of Okowa’s Administration, Says Okpambor

BY ANTHONY ARUGBA

Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Youth Mobilization for Positive Change, Hon. Christian Okpambor, has identified youth development as an integral part of the Okowa led-administration.

Okpambor, who said this in his country home in Agbor, when youths from different ethnic groups in the state paid him a courtesy visit, noted that the campaign was aimed at enthroning a legacy of prosperity for all Deltans.

He explained that the creation of offices aimed at eradicating youth restiveness was a confirmation of the Gov. Okowa’s youth friendliness.

He said : “ I want to categorically make it clear to all that irrespective of political affiliations or ethnic background, the Okowa led-administration has the development of the younger ones as his priority.

“This is evident in his appointments, offices created and policies. This is the first and only administration that has a job creation office headed by a Chief Job Creation Officer, the first with the Office of the Youth Mobilization for Positive Change; the administration with the youngest political appointees in Nigeria and the only one who has appointed youths to develop youths, knowing full well that youths today knows better what is affecting them.”

While drumming support for the state Governor in the 2019 general election, Hon. Okpambor argued that the only way the youths could continue to enjoy the current administration’s packages for them was for them(youths) to vote for continuity come, 2019.

He said: “Today, many youths are CEOs of their own businesses through the STEP and YAGEP empowerment programme of this government and many more are coming, but you wouldn’t be able to enjoy this, if this administration does not continue after 2019. Remember, one good term deserves another.”

R

esponding, Comdr. Oghenero Umukoro, who led the youths, commended Hon. Okpambor’s countless empowerment programmes, noting that he (Okpambor) has spurred youths across the state to support the government of Okowa.