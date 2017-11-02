Danjuma Confident As Falconets Fly To Morocco

The U20 Women National Team, Falconets, will arrive in Casablanca, Morocco on Friday morning ahead of a 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying match against their Moroccan

counterparts. Nigeria reached the second round of the African qualifying campaign after 9-0 aggregate trouncing of their Tanzanian counterparts in September.

On arriving in Casablanca on Friday morning aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight from Lagos, the Falconets’

delegation will be flown to Sale, a city some 100 kilometres from Rabat,

where they will battle the Moroccan

U20 girls on Sunday evening.

Determined to overcome opponents

Morocco in Sunday’s match, Coach Christopher Danjuma has disclosed that he has enough information

about the host team and will come up with the strategy to emerge victorious.

Speaking to thenff.com, Danjuma posited that his team has worked hard enough to pick a win in Morocco

after many weeks of being together and on the strength of the two-legged victories over Tanzania in September. He also boasted that Morocco would not pose any serious problems against Nigeria’s quest to pick one of the two World Cup tickets

to represent Africa in France next year.

“I can assure Nigerians that we know much about our opponents. We have been able to lay hands on a video of Morocco’s last qualifying fixture against Senegal and we have watched and analyzed the game.