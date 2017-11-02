The recent global economic challenges as a
result of the fall in oil prices and the weak
value of the Naira in the global economic
market have raised many critical issues and
economic questions, as to how the three tiers of
governments in Nigeria, will financed their budgets,
in the coming years.
The shortfall from oil revenue accruing to
government in recent years, have negatively
affected the economy with many implications as
well as evoking the questions of whether taxing or
not taxing the informal sector for revenue and for
economic reasons should be undertaken.
Three important issues have influenced this
thinking. They include, how to create additional
sources for more revenue generation; how to
improve upon economic growth and the quality
of governance.
This among other issues formed the bulk of the
essence of the visit by the Delta State House of
Assembly Committee on Public Accounts on the
Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR).
The committee Chairman, Hon Emeka
Elekeokwuri, who led a retinue of its members
including Honorables, Efe Ofoburuku, Denis
Omovie, Tonye Timi and Pat Ajudua, disclosed that
they were on oversight to the headquarters of Delta
State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), Warri
unlike the conventional approach of summoning
the parastatals.
Elekeokwuri said that in lieu of cutting down
on the excesses of multiple taxation and issuance
of multiple demand notices the Delta State House
of Assembly would partner the state’s Board of
Internal Revenue, geared towards increasing the
tax net and revenue of the state.
He said the partnership move was to harmonize
the processes and practices of taxation by making
DBIR the sole revenue collector in the state in
order to dissuade issuance of multiple notices of
demands by various ministries and parastatals as
currently being operated.
According to him, it was a surprise to the
committee that such obsolete practices were still
being employed even as he encouraged the board
to develop its capacity.
He said the state parliament would continue to
support the board with requisite laws and amend
some when necessary to better galvanize effective
and efficient taxation in the state.
The lawmaker, who charged the board to report
to the house, any defaulting ministry or parastatal
that fail to oblige the policy on implementation,
said the essence of the visit was to familiarize with
members of the board in order to foster better
working synergy.
Also emphasized by the committee was a fact that
payment of tax is a constitutional responsibility
stressing that anyone who invade it is liable to face
the law.
Elekeokuri said expanding the revenue base of the
state must be a collective effort of all stakeholders.
He said through effective legislation the state
can improve on its finances and assured of the
commitment of the Delta State House of Assembly
in introducing more reforms in revenue collections
and accountability in the state.
The lawmaker acknowledged the effort of the
State Board of Internal Revenue towards developing
a vibrant and uniform tax system in Delta state, urging it to push more to bringing everybody
together to obey the tax laws.
Hon Elekeokuri stated that no doubt, the state
would be better as more funds will be available to
drive development for the benefit of all Deltans.
The lawmaker who represents Ika North East
constituency in the house explained that the visit
had further provided yet another opportunity to
discuss areas of collaboration with management
of the board.
Hon Elekeokuri while responding to some
issues raised by the Chairman of the board,
Monday Onyeme, stressed that there was the
need to harmonize the taxing system in the
state to avoid different government agencies serving same demand notices to same organization on
particular issue.
He assured that the committee would synergise with
the board towards addressing enumerated challenges
that would promote efficiency in line with the desire
of the state government on fiscal responsibility and
accountability in the governance of the state.
Earlier, the Chairman, DBIR, Mr Monday Onyeme
commended the committee for their visit which
he described as novel adding that the board would
continue to maintain its cordial working relationship
with the house.
Onyeme who was flanked by Secretary of the board,
Chief Mike Edegware and other members of the board,
appealed to the committee to help facilitate repeal of
the law which empowers the state MDAs to collect
revenue.
The Chairman of the board, Mr. Monday Onyeme
said Delta state dropped from it former number three
position to fourth in revenue generation, coming
behind Lagos, Rivers and Ogun states and attributed
the development to some companies’ that left the state
in the heat of crisis.
Mr Onyeme however expressed happiness that many
of the companies that left have indicated interest to
come back as peace has since returned and commended
the efforts of the state government in that regards as
well as encouraging investment in Delta State.
He stated that tax invasion has been of great concern to
the board, saying that remand notices have been served
to many companies of which investigations have been
concluded on ten of them, while fourteen are currently
under investigation.
The Chairman also disclosed the existence of an
investigation team to check sharp practices in revenue
collection in the state, even as he announced that from
January to December this year, the board was able to
bring in 494 new tax companies into the tax net of Delta
State.
Mr Onyeme who commended the committee for
the working visit, said the new partnership between
the board and members would help address some of
the teething challenges face, including operational
vehicles, more prototype offices in some local
government headquarters and assisting to ensure that
the consolidated revenue law of 2009 hold sway in the
state.