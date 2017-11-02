When Public Accounts Committee Visited Dbir

The recent global economic challenges as a

result of the fall in oil prices and the weak

value of the Naira in the global economic

market have raised many critical issues and

economic questions, as to how the three tiers of

governments in Nigeria, will financed their budgets,

in the coming years.

The shortfall from oil revenue accruing to

government in recent years, have negatively

affected the economy with many implications as

well as evoking the questions of whether taxing or

not taxing the informal sector for revenue and for

economic reasons should be undertaken.

Three important issues have influenced this

thinking. They include, how to create additional

sources for more revenue generation; how to

improve upon economic growth and the quality

of governance.

This among other issues formed the bulk of the

essence of the visit by the Delta State House of

Assembly Committee on Public Accounts on the

Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR).

The committee Chairman, Hon Emeka

Elekeokwuri, who led a retinue of its members

including Honorables, Efe Ofoburuku, Denis

Omovie, Tonye Timi and Pat Ajudua, disclosed that

they were on oversight to the headquarters of Delta

State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), Warri

unlike the conventional approach of summoning

the parastatals.

Elekeokwuri said that in lieu of cutting down

on the excesses of multiple taxation and issuance

of multiple demand notices the Delta State House

of Assembly would partner the state’s Board of

Internal Revenue, geared towards increasing the

tax net and revenue of the state.

He said the partnership move was to harmonize

the processes and practices of taxation by making

DBIR the sole revenue collector in the state in

order to dissuade issuance of multiple notices of

demands by various ministries and parastatals as

currently being operated.

According to him, it was a surprise to the

committee that such obsolete practices were still

being employed even as he encouraged the board

to develop its capacity.

He said the state parliament would continue to

support the board with requisite laws and amend

some when necessary to better galvanize effective

and efficient taxation in the state.

The lawmaker, who charged the board to report

to the house, any defaulting ministry or parastatal

that fail to oblige the policy on implementation,

said the essence of the visit was to familiarize with

members of the board in order to foster better

working synergy.

Also emphasized by the committee was a fact that

payment of tax is a constitutional responsibility

stressing that anyone who invade it is liable to face

the law.

Elekeokuri said expanding the revenue base of the

state must be a collective effort of all stakeholders.

He said through effective legislation the state

can improve on its finances and assured of the

commitment of the Delta State House of Assembly

in introducing more reforms in revenue collections

and accountability in the state.

The lawmaker acknowledged the effort of the

State Board of Internal Revenue towards developing

a vibrant and uniform tax system in Delta state, urging it to push more to bringing everybody

together to obey the tax laws.

Hon Elekeokuri stated that no doubt, the state

would be better as more funds will be available to

drive development for the benefit of all Deltans.

The lawmaker who represents Ika North East

constituency in the house explained that the visit

had further provided yet another opportunity to

discuss areas of collaboration with management

of the board.

Hon Elekeokuri while responding to some

issues raised by the Chairman of the board,

Monday Onyeme, stressed that there was the

need to harmonize the taxing system in the

state to avoid different government agencies serving same demand notices to same organization on

particular issue.

He assured that the committee would synergise with

the board towards addressing enumerated challenges

that would promote efficiency in line with the desire

of the state government on fiscal responsibility and

accountability in the governance of the state.

Earlier, the Chairman, DBIR, Mr Monday Onyeme

commended the committee for their visit which

he described as novel adding that the board would

continue to maintain its cordial working relationship

with the house.

Onyeme who was flanked by Secretary of the board,

Chief Mike Edegware and other members of the board,

appealed to the committee to help facilitate repeal of

the law which empowers the state MDAs to collect

revenue.

The Chairman of the board, Mr. Monday Onyeme

said Delta state dropped from it former number three

position to fourth in revenue generation, coming

behind Lagos, Rivers and Ogun states and attributed

the development to some companies’ that left the state

in the heat of crisis.

Mr Onyeme however expressed happiness that many

of the companies that left have indicated interest to

come back as peace has since returned and commended

the efforts of the state government in that regards as

well as encouraging investment in Delta State.

He stated that tax invasion has been of great concern to

the board, saying that remand notices have been served

to many companies of which investigations have been

concluded on ten of them, while fourteen are currently

under investigation.

The Chairman also disclosed the existence of an

investigation team to check sharp practices in revenue

collection in the state, even as he announced that from

January to December this year, the board was able to

bring in 494 new tax companies into the tax net of Delta

State.

Mr Onyeme who commended the committee for

the working visit, said the new partnership between

the board and members would help address some of

the teething challenges face, including operational

vehicles, more prototype offices in some local

government headquarters and assisting to ensure that

the consolidated revenue law of 2009 hold sway in the

state.