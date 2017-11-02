NNPC To Create One Million Jobs For Host Communities

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

(NNPC) has said that the corporation

would soon create more than one million

direct jobs for its host communities in Benue

State.

Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Dr.

Maikanti Kacalla Baru, who made this known

in Makurdi yesterday, said that the jobs would

be created following two biofuel projects being

executed in the state.

He also explained to Governor Samuel Ortom

that his visit to the state was in fulfillment of the

2015 presidential directive to begin oil exploration

on the Benue trough and the Chad basin,

adding that his coming was also to kick start

high-profile stakeholders’ engagement towards

the expected projects in the state.

Baru said that his organisation had already

commissioned environmental baseline studies

to assess all aspects of the natural environment

so as to determine how best to carry out seismic

acquisition operations without harm to the

people, the ecosystem and the environment.

Responding, Ortom appreciated the corporation

and assured that the state government

would give maximum support, as well as guaranteed

security to ensure full take off of the

project.