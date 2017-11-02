Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation
(NNPC) has said that the corporation
would soon create more than one million
direct jobs for its host communities in Benue
State.
Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Dr.
Maikanti Kacalla Baru, who made this known
in Makurdi yesterday, said that the jobs would
be created following two biofuel projects being
executed in the state.
He also explained to Governor Samuel Ortom
that his visit to the state was in fulfillment of the
2015 presidential directive to begin oil exploration
on the Benue trough and the Chad basin,
adding that his coming was also to kick start
high-profile stakeholders’ engagement towards
the expected projects in the state.
Baru said that his organisation had already
commissioned environmental baseline studies
to assess all aspects of the natural environment
so as to determine how best to carry out seismic
acquisition operations without harm to the
people, the ecosystem and the environment.
Responding, Ortom appreciated the corporation
and assured that the state government
would give maximum support, as well as guaranteed
security to ensure full take off of the
project.