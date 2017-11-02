Position Of Women In African Society

By Joy Omole Ohiorenoya

The position of women in relation to men in general springs from the creation of generic man. In the genesis account of creation, the position of the women is emphasized,

“And the Lord God said, it is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a help mate for him’’. Woman therefore is the interlocking piece of the jigsaw puzzle that completes the picture’’. Against this background presupposes the existence of a philosophy (the need to know). Philosophy is a way of life and every individual human being like every group of people has their own philosophy which differs from one culture to another and from one geographical area to another. To remove this value will amount to removing their lives as well.

However, it is impossible to find a philosophy for all times and for all human beings because it is often said that human beings are the most organized living mystery. Hence, our focus

is on the African Society with particular reference to the Eyaen people of Benin Kingdom. According to tradition, the people of Benin migrated from the east. After a long period of wandering, they finally settled at Ile – Ife from where Benin was scouted. What seems to be the first dynasty of Benin was founded by rulers known as Ogiso.

Although Benin government, like many before or after, passed through changes and developments, the arrival of the British in the late nineteenth century, the pattern of the constitution

was almost settled. First in the hierarchy of Benin government is of course, the Oba. The Oba is regarded as the incarnation of the people’s soul. As a result of his divinity all the people in his empire were subject to him, and all authority derived from him. Thus, royal officials held office at his pleasure.

Administratively, the kingdom is partitioned into provincial

units with the Oba’s agents acting as overseers. Amongst these provincial units is the Eyaen Community headed by His Royal Highness Dr. Osazuwa Aiwerioghene Iduriase (J.P) The Enogie of Eyaen.

yaen community is one of the communities in Benin kingdom

in Edo State. Eyaen is strategically located four miles from the king square in Benin – City. The natives are typically Binis, but because of development and civilization, Eyaen dukedom now comprises of all tribes in Nigeria. The dominant inhabitants

are made up of the royal family of Benin Kingdom, being the descendant of Oba Ozuola while other inhabitants are under

the umbrella of the royal family in Eyaen.

he Origin of Eyaen people dates back to many centuries ago. The early dwellers which are also Binis came from Benin City to settle in Eyaen because of the fertility of the soil, no wonder the people were predominantly farmers because as the saying goes; Eyaen is the farmland of the Binis.

he Eyaen community shares the same border with other community such as Ohovbe, Azagba, Idokpa, Ahor, Ihonwo, Orion and Aduwawa and is also the first town in Uhunwode Local Government Area of Edo State. The Eyaen people are custodians of Benin tradition and custom hence its yearly cultural activity is the Ehenma festival which could almost be equated with the popular Igue festival. The activities in Ehenma

festival are not done in the open, but suffice it to say that this festival is celebrated by all sons and daughters of Eyaen community and other invited guests. Most of the indoor activities

are performed by the Enogie, his chiefs and elders of the community; others are the age grades headed by the general Odionwere who also play different roles in the course of the celebration including the women. The Eyaen people are custodian

of Benin tradition and custom. This is truly exemplified in their women. The Eyaen women can also be referred to as ‘’Bini Women’’. These women are culturally oriented; which is seen in their way of life, belief and attitudes.

Although, men are the leaders in the community, the women

also have their own positions. As the Genesis account of creation positioned the women as a helpmeet so is the Bini woman seen as a helper, home maker in line with God’s directive.

The Bini women are mostly traders and proceeds they make from their trade is used in the maintenance of the home, thus, playing complementary roles to their husbands. The Eyaen

women are expected to be loyal and submissive to their husbands. Everything she does must be with the consent of her husband, if she does contrarily, she incurs the wrath of her husband. Hence she is expected to be fully submissive to his authority. In the Eyaen Community, women have no societies. While the men have a hierarchy comprising the Age grades in Eyaen, Evbirobaevbo, Eroghae, Ighele, Edion and headed by the Odionwere which is the Enogie. The women leadership structure is such that a woman is chosen by the entire community

to become the women leader and such appointment is subject to the approval of the Enogie. In other words, women have no society’s only women meeting and this is called “The Eyaen Women Community Meeting”.

Also, Chieftaincy titles are strictly reserved for the Men. Traditionally, it is a taboo for a woman to be given a chieftaincy

title. In present day Benin, beads as recognition can be given to a woman. This bead serves as honour bestowed upon them and these beads given to a woman differ from that of a man. Before civilization and development crept in, women were not allowed to own lands, neither were they parts of parental

inheritance. Traditionally, all lands belonged to the Oba and at his discretion; this lands were given not to women but to the men. Also, in the case of inheritance, the women were not incorporated because all properties were inherited by the male eldest son or the only male son as the case maybe.

In conclusion, assessment of society has proven that we live in a man’s world, “a Society suffused with strong male ethos” but this in no way means being inferior. A woman is a partner with her husband in a team work. Womanhood is a highly exalted position, a position no man can attain. This is a fact and must be seen to be so. It was to Eve, and not Adam, that God at creation, gave the womb to carry their baby. She it was who also had the privilege of breast feeding the baby. Woman is therefore, God’s special vessel in ensuring the continuity

of the human race on earth. She, no doubt, has been exalted above the husband in her capacity as a mother and a woman