Social And Economic Wellness Of The Aged

The concept of aging in modern society is a phenomenon of existing knowledge and skill which have not been eliminated but to which better psychological and medical skills are gradually being articulated in the management of its negative impacts by the ubiquitous non-governmental organisations in the health care sector.

Since 1991, the International Day of the Aged is celebrated yearly in October. The theme of this year’s celebration was anchored on “Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of the Older Persons in the Society.” These issues according to Dr. Minnie Osaji, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, who explained that in an ideal society, handling ageing and health issues would incorporate good health which adds more to life and longevity. Mrs. Osaji was speaking at this year’s events marking the International Day of Older Persons which was celebrated by the Willie and Glo Kio Lawson Foundation in honour of her late parents.

The crux of the excruciating issues of ageing is complicated in the context of extension of the increasing problems of urbanisation, long working hours of the busy executives who have no time for family care including the elderly who are rendered immobile in their disability.

Humanity need to appreciate the sad realities with the notion that except we die young, we all are going to experience all the bad effects of ageing and therefore, we need to invest more in the care of the elderly such as the National Health Insurance Scheme; to which the Okowa administration is providing one billion naira in the 2018 budget. This is because the access to affordable health care is a major determinant of the health of older persons in our society.

Perhaps, it is note worthy to define the conceptual effect of ageing which in biological terms measures the ability of a person, body composition and degree of mobility vis a vis his or her actual chronological age. Dr. Osaji quoted the World Health Organisation’s, (WHO) viewpoint which emphasizes that active ageing process calls for optimizing opportunities for effective health, participation and security in order to enhance the quality of life as people age.

On reflection, one would wholly appreciate that older people should come to terms with, whatever, limitations they have in their families and work with such available resources or what are lacking to cope with existing life span. Thus busy executives need to make provisions for home based health care givers as youths are advised to make extra efforts to earn the praise of their ageing parents.

The elites need to provide devices to assist older persons at home, such as walkers, wheel chairs, commodes, grab bars, disposable adult diapers, jar openers as new home appliances in the home kits. All these need to be readily available in the home ramps to aid better trained home based health care givers in our modern society,

It is now rationalised that there are four categories of ageing persons in the society, viz:

a) The healthy and active elder citizens b) Actively ill aged suffering from normal illness such as malaria

c) Chronically ill aged with age related diseases like diabetes and arthritis, and

d) Psychologically ill aged, invariably with depression.

However, medical problems have to do with legal and expensive examinations and abiding care in regular occurrences of hypertension, stroke, heart failure, cataract, deafness, eye problems and urinary incontinence following failures of urinary muscular structure.

In the next edition, we shall look at legal issues medical care involved in aging.