NITDA Poised To Promote Local Content

BY ANDREW IKEHI

THE National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said it would host its 10th edition of eNigeria conference to provide solutions on the development

and promotion of local contents.

The information is in a statement by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency in Abuja.

Umar stated tat the conference, expected to hold from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, had “Fostering Digital Economy through Local Content

Development and Effective Regulations” as its theme.

She noted that the 10th edition of eNigeria conference was aimed at promoting deliberations on how Nigeria could thicken the value of its policy thrust on local content in pursuit of a national economy that was less dependent on crude oil export. She stated that “eNigeria will bring together Information

Technology experts, solution providers and major stakeholders from both within and outside the country.

`This is to brainstorm on current and relevant IT issues across the globe with major aim of leveraging on them for sustainable socio economic development of Nigeria.

“It is also a veritable platform for ICT awareness creation, developing appropriate framework and setting goals for best practices to enhance appropriate positioning of Nigeria in the global information society.”

According to her, the conference, which is also an award and exhibition event, will have President Muhammadu Buhari advance the agenda for local content and sectoral regulations as basis for Nigeria’s entry into the digital economy.

Participation would be drawn from Ministries, Departments,

Agencies and institutions on local content development.

She added that sub themes to be deliberated on at the conference included roadmap to national Information Communication Technology skills framework development and positioning the nation to harvest value from emerging technologies.

Other topics were improving the delivery of public services through ICT innovations, indigenous ICT innovation management

for national development and Demand shaping for local content promotion: entrepreneurial opportunities and regulatory challenges