No Recruitment At PPEB, Says Akporuno

By Sunday Egede

The Delta State Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) is not in any way engaged in any form of recruitment, Chairman of the Board, Sir Patrick Akporuno, has said.

Akporuno who was reacting to the rumour making the rounds that the board was recruiting staff, said in an interview with The Pointer that there was no employment going on in the board.

According to him, the PPEB is not employing any category of workers, neither is the board doing any replacement, adding that members of the public should discountenance the rumour as there was no iota of truth in it.

“The rumour making the rounds that the PPEB is either employing staff into the board or doing replacement absolutely lacks merit as there is nothing like that in PPEB.

“We are deeply worried about the unfounded rumour and for record purposes, we want to clearly state that there is no recruitment currently going on in the board,” Akporuno added.

Speaking further, he disclosed that the board would always advertise vacanct positions in the PPEB if it (the board) has approval from the state government to recruit staff into the board, reiterating that for now, there was no recruitment in PPEB.

“Recruitment process is usually very transparent as it is not something you do in secret; by the time the state government gives us (the PPEB) approval to recruit new staff into the board, we shall advertise the vacancies for eligible Deltans to apply. For now, there is nothing like recruitment of staff in PPEB,” the chairman of the board added.

In another development, Akporuno who applauded the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his passionate commitment to the growth and development of education in the state, urged teachers in the Unified Teaching Service (UTS) to always perform their duties with patriotic zeal for the benefit of their students in particular; and the state in general.