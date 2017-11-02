Govt Is Committed To Economic Well Being Of Deltans —Obiago

BYBY

A

NDR

EW IK EHI

THE Chairman, Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Ogbueshi Afam Obiago has said that the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in the state is already putting in place viable economic enablers and institutions that would ensure that the state resources were harnessed and translated into wealth and massive job creation.

Obiago who stated this recently during a one-day Virtual Gas-To-Power Summit organised by the agency in partnership with Power Gas Nigeria and Cummings Power Generation Nigeria held in Asaba, the state capital said that pursuant to the state government’s industrialisation drive, the Okowa administration is set to harness its gas

THE National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has urged state governments to set up social health insurance programmes in order to benefit from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

Acting Executive Secretary of NHIS, Malam Attahiru Ibrahim made the call at the NHIS forum on “States Social Health Insurance Scheme’’ organised for Commissioners of Health in Owerri.

Ibrahim explained that only states that had adopted the social health insurance programme would benefit from the basic health care provision fund as an incentive. “I am urging states to embrace the social health insurance programme because we are hopeful that the National Health Act would be operationalised in 2018.

“However, only states that have commenced the programme will benefit one percent of the 50 per cent consolidated revenue fund coming to NHIS from the federal allocation. “Commencement of the scheme is however, one of the criteria’s for states to benefit from the basic health care provision fund,’’ he said.

According to Ibrahim, the World Health Assembly resolution 2005 has urged countries to develop their health financing system to ensure people have access to health services at an affordable cost.

Ibrahim said that the forum had created a platform for the commissioners of health and the implementing health insurance agencies to build their capacity in understanding health care financing. He said that the platform would also build their capacity in risk pooling for universal health coverage and how to strategically purchase health care services for people of their states and urged all states governments to demonstrate commitment to the mandate.

MEMBERS of staff of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have called off their three-day warning strike.

Recall that that the Staff had embarked on a three-day warning strike over issues bordering on staff welfare and other labour issues.

In a made available to newsmen, the NAICOM spokesman, Mr. ‘Rasaaq ‘Salami said the strike has been called off as both parties have reached definite agreements.

“The strike action embarked upon by staff of the Commission has been called off. This followed an agreement reached between the management and staff in a peace meeting brokered by the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige” it said.

The statement also indicated that “an MOU was signed today (last Thursday) by both parties. Normal work resumes tomorrow (today) in the office as the staff have unlocked the gates and offices.”

BYBY

A

NDR

EW IK EHI

THE Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state is negotiating with the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to get a new investor for Ava Cement Factory located in the state.

Obaseki who announced this at Igarra, headquarters of Akoko Edo Local Government Area, during his Thank-You-Tour across the state said the factory, which is located in Akoko Edo Local Government Area, incurred debts and was seized by AMCON.

He said “Ava Cement Factory is in debt. That is why AMCON seized it. We are negotiating with AMCON to get new investor to take it over and bring it back to life.”

The governor also promised to upgrade Igarra Technical College and improve infrastructural development in the council. “I have received the Report on the Technical College and by the grace of God, work will start at the college by January 2018.”

Noting that boosting economic activity at the local level was top priority, he said, “We want to also upgrade Ibilo Market to boost economic activity in this area. I have given out the design for the construction of the Igarra Township Road and work will commence fully during the dry season.”

Earlier, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chairman in Akoko Edo Local Government Area, Mr. Jeffrey Obasanmi, thanked the governor for appointing Mr. Taiwo Akerele, who hails from the council, as his Chief of Staff.

Obasanmi appealed to the governor to establish a Faculty of Geology in the council, to serve as an annex of the Edo StateUniversity, Iyamho, so as to sufficiently exploit the council’s vast mineral deposit.

He also appealed to the governor to tackle the issue of incessant herdsmen’s attacks and revamp the dam in Igarra to improve water supply in the area.Mr. Chukwuma Eluchalu, revealed that the vote of confidence was as a result of his strides within three years.

Responding, Governor Obiano thanked the traders for the support and promised that in his second term, he will not lose sight of his social contract with them to continue to create a stable and secure environment for them to do their genuine businesses.

He said the State government will increased the money given to markets for their choose-your-project initiative to further accommodate other choice projects.

The Governor adding that government has mapped out plans to support artisans to be more productive so as to add more value to the state economy.

Insurance Briefs

The Chairman, Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Ogbueshi Afam Obiago (left) and Director-General of the agency, Olorogun Lucky Umoru during a recent official engagement in the state. PHOTO: ANDREW IKEHI.

(NAN)reserve deposit for enhanced economic viability.

The DIDA boss, while saying that the present administration in the state is irrevocably committed to ensuring better living standard for its citizenry, said that the state government’s economic enablers are enshrined in the industrial policy of the state as well as the establishment of the agency.

He listed some of the objectives of the agency to include promotion and coordination of increased private sector investment and participation, adding that the agency is saddled with the responsibility of creating an enabling and conducive environment for the collaboration of the private sector and the government of the state for full exploration of investment opportunities within the state.

On the state’s gas reserve, Obiago said that “Delta State is home to over 40 per cent of Nigeria’s natural gas reserve and, it is the 4th largest crude oil producing state; accounting for over 20 per cent Nigeria crude oil production.

“With the above, the investment of Power Gas in the gas production and processing in Delta State is not only a welcomed development, but a well thought out business decision,” Obiago stated.