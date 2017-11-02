Isoko Economic Summit Team Visits Otc On Capacity Building Drive

The Isoko Economic Summit Team, led by its Chairman, Sir Ayodele Oghogho Othihiwa has visited the government-owned Ofagbe Technical College (OTC) in Isoko North Local Government Area as part of its mandate on capacity building drive.

The chairman and his entourage which include the President-General of Isoko Development Union(IDU), High Chief Iduh Amadhe was conducted around by the principal of the school, Mr. Ossai Jethro Chukuta on a comprehensive tour within the expansion facilities of the college.

Sir Othihiwa however expressed satisfaction with the quality and quantity of the state of equipment and machinery at the workshops, suggesting that the school can generate funds internally by utilising the equipment commercially, to serve the interested members of the public.

H

e frowned at the low level of enrollment at the college and called for a radical change to address the situation so that the huge investment can be put to maximum use.

Also, the lsoko Development Union President-General, Chief Iduh Amadhe in a similar vein expressed satisfaction, declaring that the union has designed a template for 41 youths on scholarship to study various vocations at the technical college, while commending the Delta State Government for curbing employment through his SMART Agenda and called on investors to make lsoko land a place of destination as the area is richly endowed with numerous natural and human resources.

The principal of the college, Mr. Ossai Jethro Chukuta, who was barely two weeks when the team visited, disclosed that the school is ready to partner with individuals and corporate bodies in order to increase the school’s intake, explaining that the school does not charge fees, apart from the entry form fees that cost tN2000 only, with exception to the boarding house students that pays five thousand naira for their feeding per term.