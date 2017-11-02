Super Eagles Skipper Ends CSL Season On A High

NIGERIAN midfielder John Obi Mikel completed his

first season in the Chinese Super League on a high

this past weekend.

The 30-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Tianjin

Teda claimed a 1-0 home win over Henan Jianye on

Saturday in their final match of the 2017 season.

The victory – secured by a first-half goal from Senegal’s

Mbaye Diagne – saw Tianjin finish 13th on the CSL log, two

places and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Having wrapped up his club duties, Mikel will now turn

his attention to the Super Eagles, who have two highprofile

matches coming up.

First Nigeria will wrap up their successful 2018 World

Cup qualifying campaign a final Group B match against

Algerian in Constantine on November 10.

This will be followed by a friendly against Argentina

in Russia four days later, as the West African begin early

preparation for next year’s global tournament.

Mikel, as Nigeria’s captain and one of coach Gernot

Rohr’s most trusted players, is likely to be a central figure

in both matches.