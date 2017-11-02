NIGERIAN midfielder John Obi Mikel completed his
first season in the Chinese Super League on a high
this past weekend.
The 30-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Tianjin
Teda claimed a 1-0 home win over Henan Jianye on
Saturday in their final match of the 2017 season.
The victory – secured by a first-half goal from Senegal’s
Mbaye Diagne – saw Tianjin finish 13th on the CSL log, two
places and nine points clear of the relegation zone.
Having wrapped up his club duties, Mikel will now turn
his attention to the Super Eagles, who have two highprofile
matches coming up.
First Nigeria will wrap up their successful 2018 World
Cup qualifying campaign a final Group B match against
Algerian in Constantine on November 10.
This will be followed by a friendly against Argentina
in Russia four days later, as the West African begin early
preparation for next year’s global tournament.
Mikel, as Nigeria’s captain and one of coach Gernot
Rohr’s most trusted players, is likely to be a central figure
in both matches.