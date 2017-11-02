Police Arrest Fake Vehicle Documents Specialist In Delta

The Police in Delta State

have arrested a suspected

specialist in

the issuance of fake vehicle

documents in the state.

The Zone 5 Headquarters

of the Nigeria Police, Benin

City said that it has arrested

a man, who allegedly specialises

in the issuance of

fake vehicle documents.

Dsp. Emeka Iheanacho,

the Police Public Relations

Officer for the zone said this

in a statement he issued in

Benin.

Iheanacho said that the

arrest was part of efforts

to rid the zone of crime and

criminality in the area.

He said that operatives

of the zone on October 26,

while acting on credible

intelligence report, stormed

the hideout of a syndicate

that also specialises in registration

and issuance of

fake vehicle documents for

suspected stolen vehicles in

Agbor, Delta State.

The police image maker

said that it was during

the search for the suspects

that the man was arrested

for involving in registering

and issuing fake vehicle

documents to several stolen

vehicles at his private

resident in Agbor.

He said that the operatives

of the zone also impounded

eight exotic cars

suspected to be stolen when

the operatives visited some

motor licensing offices in

Benin, Agbor and Yenagoa,

to ascertain the true owners

of the vehicles.

Iheanacho said that the

operatives found out that

information about the vehicles

appeared to be fake

while a car dealer among

the suspects was on the

run. The zone’s spokesman

further said that during the

search warrant on the residents

and premises of the suspected car dealer, the

operatives recovered booklets

of insurance certificate

belonging to an insurance

company.

Other items recovered,

he said were booklets of

road worthiness certificate,

property of Edo State Ministry

of Transport, Hackney

Carriage Permit booklets,

also property of the Edo

State Ministry of Transport.

He said that the operatives

also recovered General

Motor receipts of various

states, stenographic

laser typewriting machine

and forged third party insurance

stamp for policy

authentication and seal

marker for attestation of

genuineness of property.

“Meanwhile, the suspect

has confessed to the crime

and is helping the operatives

in their investigation.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is

concluded.

“Members of the public

are advised to be wary of

these criminal elements

and ensure they register

their vehicles at the appropriate

licensing offices”,

Iheanacho urged. [NAN]