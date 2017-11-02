The Police in Delta State
have arrested a suspected
specialist in
the issuance of fake vehicle
documents in the state.
The Zone 5 Headquarters
of the Nigeria Police, Benin
City said that it has arrested
a man, who allegedly specialises
in the issuance of
fake vehicle documents.
Dsp. Emeka Iheanacho,
the Police Public Relations
Officer for the zone said this
in a statement he issued in
Benin.
Iheanacho said that the
arrest was part of efforts
to rid the zone of crime and
criminality in the area.
He said that operatives
of the zone on October 26,
while acting on credible
intelligence report, stormed
the hideout of a syndicate
that also specialises in registration
and issuance of
fake vehicle documents for
suspected stolen vehicles in
Agbor, Delta State.
The police image maker
said that it was during
the search for the suspects
that the man was arrested
for involving in registering
and issuing fake vehicle
documents to several stolen
vehicles at his private
resident in Agbor.
He said that the operatives
of the zone also impounded
eight exotic cars
suspected to be stolen when
the operatives visited some
motor licensing offices in
Benin, Agbor and Yenagoa,
to ascertain the true owners
of the vehicles.
Iheanacho said that the
operatives found out that
information about the vehicles
appeared to be fake
while a car dealer among
the suspects was on the
run. The zone’s spokesman
further said that during the
search warrant on the residents
and premises of the suspected car dealer, the
operatives recovered booklets
of insurance certificate
belonging to an insurance
company.
Other items recovered,
he said were booklets of
road worthiness certificate,
property of Edo State Ministry
of Transport, Hackney
Carriage Permit booklets,
also property of the Edo
State Ministry of Transport.
He said that the operatives
also recovered General
Motor receipts of various
states, stenographic
laser typewriting machine
and forged third party insurance
stamp for policy
authentication and seal
marker for attestation of
genuineness of property.
“Meanwhile, the suspect
has confessed to the crime
and is helping the operatives
in their investigation.
He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is
concluded.
“Members of the public
are advised to be wary of
these criminal elements
and ensure they register
their vehicles at the appropriate
licensing offices”,
Iheanacho urged. [NAN]