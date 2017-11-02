Delta: Domesticating SDGs In Line With The SMART Agenda

BY GODFREY UBAKA

THE Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr. Andy Ilabor, at the weekend led a team of Abuja based project inspectors, representatives of the media and other stakeholders to the nooks and crannies of Delta communities where water, health and other life enhancing and development projects are located across the 25 local government areas of the state. A most revealing tour it turned out to be as he came face to face with the significant development strides of the SDG office that is focused on domesticating the universally agreed development goals with the SMART Agenda of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration in Delta State.

From Issele Uku community in Aniocha North Council Area where a traditional myth that the level of water in the community is unreachable and therefore no point trying to provide water for the people was crashed by the SDG team, by making water available in the premises of the Primary Health Centre to Erovia Quarters in Uvwie Local Government Area, it is indeed a sustainable story of life transforming interventionist projects, in line with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals as agreed by the United Nations to run from 2016- 2030.

The projects visited include water projects, a number of them solar panel powered, Primary Health Care centres, aimed at improving community health care delivery and staff quarters for the matrons and other designated health personnel, who are usually employees of the local government.

In the words of Dr. Ilabor, “The SDGs are aimed at fast tracking development all over the world, they are therefore universal benchmark for the planning and implementation of social and economic development in Delta, we are very concerned about the issues of combating and eradicating poverty, hunger, illiteracy, provision of quality health care, employment generation, provision of water for improved sanitation. Our target includes ensuring that no one is left behind and our goal is in reaching the yet to be reached or difficult to reach communities, irrespective of how challenging the terrains are.’’

So much is currently being done in Delta State with respect to flood control, building opportunities in entrepreneurship, job creation and agriculture. We do therefore step in to coordinate the efforts of the core ministries and supervising agencies in this direction. Projects are executed under the conditional grant scheme with the state and Federal Government in a counterpart funding that provides opportunity for the SDGs office to directly intervene with projects across the state. From the outset, we do proper needs assessment so as to establish that the community in question has an obvious need of the project to be located. Upon completion, we do not go through the luxury of commissioning and ceremony of tape cutting. We simply hand over the project or facility to the communities, who constitute the end users to own, use and maintain. You then can imagine the frustration in some cases when you see some of these facilities break down and are ill maintained and in some cases for as little as maintenance cost of N5,000. We are therefore sensitising the communities as end users, to imbibe maintenance culture so that they can derive enduring values from the projects in their location.’’

This is a timely message that communities and opinion leaders as critical stakeholders need to buy into for the transformational goals of the SDGs to be realised.

What are the sustainable development goals?

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a new, universal set of goals, targets and indicators that UN member states are expected to use to frame their agendas and political policies over the next 15 years.

The SDGs follow and expand on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which were agreed by governments in 2001 and expired in 2015.

Why do we need another set of goals?

There is broad agreement that, while the MDGs provided a focal point for governments – a framework around which they could develop policies and overseas aid programmes designed to end poverty and improve the lives of poor people – as well as a rallying point for NGOs to hold them to account, they were too narrow.

The eight MDGs – reduce poverty and hunger; achieve universal education, promote gender equality, reduce child and maternal deaths; combat HIV, malaria and other diseases; ensure environmental sustainability; develop global partnerships – failed to consider the root causes of poverty and overlooked gender inequality as well as the holistic nature of development. The goals made no mention of human rights and did not specifically address economic development. While the MDGs, in theory, applied to all countries, in reality they were considered targets for poor countries to achieve, with finance from wealthy states. Conversely, every country is now expected to work towards achieving the SDGs. And Delta State is a credible trail blazer in this direction.

At the termination of the MDGs, about one billion people still live on less than $1.25 a day – the World Bank measure on poverty – and more than 800 million people do not have enough food to eat. Women are still fighting hard for their rights, and millions of women still die in childbirth.